CAPITAL FIRST ANNOUNCES NEW HIRES.
Capital First Trust Company, an independent South Dakota chartered trust company, has announced the hiring of several new staff members.MILWAUKEE , WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES , May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milwaukee — Capital First Trust Company, an independent South Dakota chartered trust company with offices in Milwaukee, WI and Sioux Falls, SD has announced the hiring of several new staff members.
Richard Comp has joined Capital First as a Trust Case Manager. With over 25 years in the financial services industry, Comp brings a vast array of experience in investment operations, trust administration and client services. Commenting on his hire, Chris Foregger, President noted, “Richard is accomplished in delivering exceptional client service and has a talent for aligning customer needs with solutions and solving problems creatively.” Comp received his Bachelor of Arts from Carrol University. He has held positions at Northwestern Mutual and US Bankcorp Investments, Inc. Comp enjoys the outdoors especially riding bicycles or his Harley Davidson.
A newly created position at Capital First has been filled by Wisconsin native, Levi Dax. Dax assumed the position of Marketing Coordinator on February 22.
According to Chris Foregger, President, “the position had been given priority status by our board and was a direct result of the milestones we reached in 2020”. He continued, “we announced on January 1, 2020 that Capital First had reached the $1 billion milestone mark for assets under management and had added 5 new trust officers to help service the new business. We knew a marketing position was also necessary to coordinate all the deployment of the marketing initiatives to our target industry and to continue the trend.”
Dax is a 2017 graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee. His experience includes a strong background in mixed media advertising as well as digital marketing. A former Account Manager in advertising for iHeartMedia, he also has a broad range of service in sales and event and promotional planning.
A native of Green Bay, he now resides in Milwaukee where he enjoys travel, sports, and writing.
Pete Fletcher has been tapped as Director of Personal Trust Services. He brings a diverse background including both sales communication and analytics experience in his role at BMO Global Asset Management U.S. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison, he received his MBA from Marquette University. Speaking about Fletcher's hire, Foregger said, “we were so impressed with his ability as a relationship manager and problem solver. Pete makes it his job to fully understand the scope of an opportunity, gather all the information from those affected and develop an effective solution. He truly understands the priorities of client satisfaction and optimal results.”
Jodi Wilde is a former Capital First employee and will assume the role of Case Administrator. She has over 15 years of experience providing administrative support in the financial services industry. She has served in a variety of positions in trust services, and risk management consultation. “We are extremely pleased to have Jodi back on the team” said Foregger. Wile enjoys reading, playing video games and watching her neighbors' reactions when she takes her cats out for a walk on their leashes.
Erica Lerew comes to Capital First with extensive office administration experience. She is a full-time online student at Southeast Tech currently and will finish the year up with her associates in Business Administration. She has been a vital part of the Capital First team supporting the trust service teams.
Capital First Trust Company is an independent South Dakota chartered trust company providing personal trust solutions through dedicated professionals. It serves in a fiduciary capacity for a variety of trusts created specifically for personal injury victims and individuals with disabilities. Capital First Trust Company offers a non-competitive solution focused on trust administration for advisor directed trusts and has extensive expertise as an industry leader in special needs trusts. With 35 employees and $1.4 billion in assets, over 2,000 personal trusts have been administered since inception in 1999, including 400 special needs trusts, throughout the country, the largest concentration of special needs trusts among its peers.
They provide personal trust services at renovated offices in Milwaukee, WI and Sioux Falls, SD. Visit them at www.capitalfirsttrust.com.
