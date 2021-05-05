PSA: Get Vaccinated

“COVID-19 vaccines are safe, effective, and the right thing to do.

This is Troy Downing, Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, the Montana State Auditor. Last week, I received my first COVID-19 vaccination. I’m asking you to join me in getting vaccinated – a positive step to get our lives and Montana’s economy back to normal!

It took five minutes to schedule a same-day appointment. It’s easier than ever and just in time for summer.

If you’re sick and tired of masks and restrictions like I am, get the vaccine today, let’s put an end to this pandemic.”