Kickstarter Crowdfunding for Bloody Watermelon Surpasses 50% of Goal Amount

The new Spanish brand Bloody Watermelon has launched an innovative project, exclusively through Kickstarter. This brand has teamed up with the best artists and illustrators to create a unique collection, using the best materials and customization experts.

This collection consists of two timeless models: t-shirts and sweatshirts, both fully customizable with designs by four Spanish artists: T-diary, Naranjalidad, Jotaká, and Ana Santos.

Years ago art lived in a very direct way, but this has changed. Nowadays, the expansion of great artists and art, in general, is more limited.

Art has positioned itself almost as an inaccessible element, that's why Bloody Watermelon wants to give a voice to all those artists who want to be part of the team so that art is not inaccessible and, therefore, bring it a little closer to the public.

The collection is conceived as a "perfect cocktail" where the ingredients that make up this explosive mixture are: artists creativity, 100% organic Portuguese cotton, the Bloody Watermelon team, and the star ingredient: the final touch given by the customer through customization. All this is mixed in the shaker and the result is a unique item adapted to the identity of each person.

They are aware of the value of caring for the environment, which is why they have used sustainable materials: 100% organic cotton and no plastic waste.

Unlike other items, these are not completely finished. The artists create their illustrations, but they always leave a little creative space for the customer to personalize them and make his or her item unique and personal.

Once the Kickstarter campaign is over, all users will be able to personalize their items from all the available designs.

"Our company is built around creating basic unisex items but with a lot of personality. Each design has a meaning to the artist and, along with customization at the customer decides, we believe our items will become a must-have in many people's wardrobes," says the founder of Bloody Watermelon.

