The political drama elevating fears about El Salvador’s democracy
Here’s everything you need to know about what’s happening in the Central American nation, and Washington’s close eye on the situation.
Drama unfolded in the halls of power in capital city San Salvador late Saturday, when the country’s Legislative Assembly voted to dismiss the five judges who form the Constitutional Court.
The motion had been proposed by the New Ideas party of El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele, which has held a strong majority of 56 out of 84 seats since a landslide victory in legislative elections last March.
Lawmakers from New Ideas alleged the constitutional court was impeding the president’s ability to confront the Covid-19 pandemic. Bukele’s critics, however, say he has veered into authoritarian rule.
In March last year the Constitutional Court ruled that it was illegal to incarcerate citizens who had defied lockdown orders, a court rule the president publicly rejected. The institutional clash re-emerged this week as the five judges ruled the vote on their…