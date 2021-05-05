Online Jewelry Store Donating Five Percent of Purchases to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
KarmiCreations specializes in custom-made crystal jewelrySTOCKBRIDGE, GA., USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Web-based KarmiCreations, which specializes in custom- made crystal jewelry, 100 percent soy and beeswax candles, and all-natural body products, has partnered with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and is donating five percent of every purchase to the organization.
KarmiCreations founder Elesha Keaton said she was inspired to make the contributions to BCRF following her mother’s battle with breast cancer. The company will donate $.05 for the first 2000 people to sign up for its newsletter at https://mailchi.mp/karmicreations/sign-up-and-save and follow KarmiCreations on Instagram. People must do both.
Keaton will continue the KarmiCreations “Koinz for a Cause” campaign, which allows customers to choose from a list of other charities and organizations to receive a five percent donation. After a “Koinz for a Cause” charity is chosen, a five percent donation will still be made to BCRF.
Keaton had been making handmade jewelry for more than three years before opening her online storefront in March 2020 after she was unable to attend local events and flea markets due to COVID-19.
KarmiCreations has bracelets, necklaces, pendants, earrings and rings for women, and bracelets and necklaces for men. The site also has jewelry sets. Keaton specializes in crystal, semi-precious gemstones and wire-wrapped jewelry.
Among its bestselling products is a $25 custom crystal/stone bracelet, made from 100 percent natural AA/AAA stones, and a $35 chakra pendant made with 99 percent pure copper. The pendant represents the seven chakras and its stones are amethyst, lapis, aventurine, rose quartz, yellow jade, citrine and red jasper. Also popular are copper rings made with carnelian crystal, which is considered a stabilizing stone know to restore vitality and stimulate creativity. It is also a stone of luck and fortune.
KarmiCreation’s body products also started as a hobby by Keaton. She began by making her own soaps, and skin and hair products. Then she studied natural items and started making her own bath, beauty and cleaning products.
KarmiCreation’s body products use only natural ingredients, including natural body sprays designed for men, which are infused with authentic quartz, smoky quartz and tourmaline chips. The scents are light but long-lasting and are available as 10-millimeter samples for $1.
Although KarmiCreation formally opened in 2020, its roots date back to 2009 when Keaton began studying herbs, essential oils and different natural oils in an effort to begin making a majority of her own health and beauty products. This led her to begin studying crystals and stones and the effects they have on the mind, body and spirit.
Later, she saw beautiful bracelets in an alternative bookstore and after buying a few thought she could make her own jewelry, fully charged with her own energy.
The KarmiCreations website also has a blog featuring a “Crystal of the Month.” In her initial post, Keaton explained that garnet is a “protective energy” stone and wrote, “It’s known to provide protection against evil and nightmares and it releases bad karma.”
Each item on the site is made at the time of purchase. KarmiCreations also accepts custom orders for jewelry, which take approximately three to four weeks to ship. The site also has gift cards.
Visit www.karmicreations.com for more information and to see jewelry design samples.
To sign up and participate in the donation program for BCRF, visit https://mailchi.mp/karmicreations/sign-up-and-save.
