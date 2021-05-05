The Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize 2021: CALL FOR PUBLICATIONS
The Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize (“Ekeberg Prize”) recognizes excellence in tantalum research and innovation.BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ekeberg Prize is awarded for the published paper or patent that is judged by an independent panel of experts to make the greatest contribution to understanding the processing, properties or applications of tantalum (Ta).
Suitable subjects may include, but are not limited to:
• Processing of tantalum minerals or other raw materials
• Tantalum used in capacitors or other electronic applications
• Tantalum metallurgy and mill products, including alloys
• The use of tantalum powder in additive manufacturing (3D printing) as pure metal or in an alloy
• Medical (including dental) applications of tantalum
• Recycling of tantalum-bearing scrap
Eligible publications must be in (or translated into) English and be dated between September 2019 and March 2021. To submit a publication please contact the T.I.C. office by May 31st 2021.
The prizegiving ceremony will take place during the 62nd General Assembly (conference and AGM) in September 2021. The General Assembly is open to both members and non-members; details are available at https://www.tanb.org/view/62nd-general-assembly.
About the Ekeberg Prize:
The Ekeberg Prize is the annual award that recognizes excellence in published research about the element tantalum (Ta). The long-term future of the tantalum market will depend on technology-driven innovations and a new prize dedicated to this rare and critical element will encourage research and development. The Ekeberg Prize increases awareness of the many unique properties of tantalum products and the applications in which they excel.
In 2020 the Ekeberg Prize was awarded to Prof. Jason Love, Prof. Carole Morrison, Luke Kinsman, Rosa Crevecoeur and Amrita Singh-Morgan of the EaStCHEM School of Chemistry, University of Edinburgh, and Prof. Bryne Ngwenya of the School of Geosciences at the University of Edinburgh, UK, for their paper Tantalum recycling by solvent extraction: chloride is better than fluoride published in Metals.
The Prize has been named after Anders Gustaf Ekeberg, who discovered tantalum in 1802. The prize is sponsored by the Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C.) and is central to its efforts to publicise the many exceptional benefits afforded by this element. Executive Marketing Manager of the T.I.C., Roland Chavasse, said “Winners of the Anders Gustaf Ekeberg Tantalum Prize are acknowledged as true leaders in this field.” Further information is available at https://www.tanb.org/view/prize.
About Dr Anders Gustaf Ekeberg:
Born in 1767, Anders Gustaf Ekeberg was a Swedish scientist, mathematician, and poet. He became a professor at Uppsala University in 1794 and initially made his name by developing advanced analytical techniques and by proposing Swedish names for the common chemical elements according to the principles set out by the "father of modern chemistry" Antoine-Laurent de Lavoisier. Ekeberg discovered the oxide of tantalum in 1802, isolating it from samples of two different minerals.
According to Ekeberg’s friend, the chemist Jacob Berzelius, Ekeberg chose the name ’tantalum’ partly to reflect the difficulties that he had experienced in reacting the new element with common acids and partly out of his passion for ancient Greek literature. Tantalus was a demi-god who killed and cooked his son, Pelops, and as punishment was condemned to stand in a pool of water beneath a fruit tree with low branches, with the fruit ever eluding his grasp, and the water always receding before he could take a drink.
About the Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C.):
Since its inception the Tantalum-Niobium International Study Center (T.I.C. or the Association) has grown and developed to encompass the changing nature of the tantalum and niobium industries and will continue in the same spirit in facing future challenges. After initially focusing on just tantalum, in 1986 niobium joined the association and today our membership represents every aspect of the global tantalum and niobium industries.
The Association:
• An international, non-profit association founded in 1974 under Belgian law.
• Around 90 member companies from over 30 countries involved with all aspects of the tantalum and niobium industry supply chain (including mining, trading, processing, recycling, metal fabrication, capacitor manufacturing, medical…).
• The Association is run by its Executive Committee. This Committee reflects the range of activities of the members and covers the geographic spread of the membership, too. Presidents have been drawn from all sectors of the industry and
