Fitness Life Global Celebrating Three Years in Business

An industry-leading beauty and nutrition company that empowers people to live the life of their dreams has reached a new milestone.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), more than half of all businesses fail within the first year in business. But thanks to hard work, dedication, and a commitment to customer service, representatives with Fitness Life Global are proud to announce that it is celebrating three years in business.

"We consider it an honor and privilege and honor to serve our customers over the past three years," Dylan Gregory, spokesperson for Fitness Life Global, an independent consultant for one of the premier direct selling companies in the world - It Works!

Gregory went on to point out that sometimes simple adjustments to an individual's routine can change everything.

"With our results-driven, easy-to-use products, you have unlimited opportunities to achieve beauty and body confidence," Gregory stressed before adding, "Our philosophy is that every product we provide must enhance your life and jumpstart your journey towards personal achievement. We deliver product solutions that are backed by science, simple to incorporate into your existing routine, and that truly work."

The company's products, according to Gregory, are designed to meet people where they are in life and deliver meaningful benefits without inconvenience.

"We'll always offer you products with purpose that we would use ourselves," Gregory said. "We have a duty to you and a company name to uphold, so every product must reflect our philosophy and values."

For more information, please visit https://fitnesslife-global.com.

###

About Fitness Life Global

Fitness Life Global is a proud authorized distributor of It Works!

Contact Details:

Salt Lake City Address:

900 S Donner Way apt 206

Salt Lake City, UT 84108

United States

Palmetto Address:

908 Riverside Drive

Palmetto, FL 34221

United States