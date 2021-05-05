Chakra Magic Online
A master yogi’s message for the digital ageCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More often than not when it comes to finding spiritual enlightenment or sage advice, images of an old man or woman found in some isolated temple in the remote mountains almost always immediately come to mind. This is why many people save up thousands of dollars to make a trip to some exotic land to find answers to their long-asked questions. However, in today’s modern age, this is not the only way to find such guidance. In fact, Master Yogi Raju Ramanathan has made his expertise and advice accessible online, and everyone can get his message on his platform Mercury Man Publishing.
Master Raju has traveled the world for more than twenty years as a spiritual coach and adviser to many people, ranging from CEOs to the common worker, multi-million-dollar corporations to mom-and-pop shops, and so on. His message of empathy, peace, love, and harmony as the main thrust for humanity has been widely accepted as it draws from spiritual messages that come from the major religions and is thus very relatable to everyone. Now, with his website, www.mercurymanpublishing.com, people seeking his advice need not travel thousands of miles to meet him. Instead, with just a few keystrokes and mouse clicks, anyone can get access to Master Raju’s powerful and effective messages.
Mercury Man Publishing serves as Master Raju’s online portal where his ideologies of Chakra Magic to empower relationships for the betterment of humanity are easily accessible by people all over the globe. His message, clear and concise from the very beginning of his career, can be found in the many items that are available on his website. His book Souls from Mercury: Chakra Magic: Empowering Relationships is his flagship offering, but the messages contained therein can also be found in merchandise, videos, and other offerings available in his web portal.
Access Master Raju’s positivity and message for humanity by visiting his website today!
