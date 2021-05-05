Txture kicks off US operations

Txture.io, world leader in end-to-end hybrid cloud application transformation, portfolio modernization, and governance, sets up its North American operations.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, US, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Txture.io has recently established its US subsidiary, operating out of the US Digital Hub of Boston, MA.

The US is by far the most mature and fast-paced market when it comes to cloud adoption. US enterprises and system integrators urgently need tools and accelerators to help them drive cloud transformations efficiently and cost-effectively. Txture's Cloud Transformation software suite has proven to be the cornerstone of successful cloud transitions for many organizations. Txture's business expansion will boost its achievements and bring it even closer to US cloud ecosystem partners and clients.

To guide and advise the US expansion efforts, North American business strategy advisor Jamie Shepard, an industry veteran with a long record in successfully driving business outcomes through the effective use of advanced technologies, will be joining Txture's global advisory board focusing on the successful entry into the US market.

About this partnership, Txture CEO Matthias Farwick says, “Cloud adoption in the US is happening at a rapid pace and it is the right time to offer our product suite to US partners and clients as a steady companion to drive smooth cloud journeys. With Jamie as an insider to the global cloud ecosystem we have found the perfect advisor to help us capture the unique dynamics of the North American cloud market.”

“I am honored to have been selected by Matthias and the Txture Board to help mentor, advise and guide Txture’s North American expansion,” says Shepard. “As a current Txture client I have seen first hand how their intelligent cloud recommendation platform helps clients of all sizes truly understand their application portfolio and how those associated workloads will be able, or not, to take advantage of the best cloud services. The platform provides actionable insights, cost transparency and helps to build an effective and evolving cloud strategy that enterprises can understand. The Txture platform is the catalyst for change that will help bring together IT and the business.”

Contact Information:

Txture NA Business Strategy and Advisor

Jamie Shepard

jshepard@incin.cloud

+1 508.571.8474