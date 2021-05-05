PRECHARGE, INC & COINS FOR CURE LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
PRECHARGE, Inc. is “Digital Currency Made Easy,” providing safe, secure, and compliant technology to
people all over the world, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Coins for Cure, LLC based
in the Greater Seattle Area.
Coins for Cure, LLC is a marketing and management company solely focused on raising donations and
awareness, assisting charities and nonprofit groups throughout North America. The unique business
model incorporates partnerships in various motorsports industries and celebrities in the sports and
entertainment world. Coins for Cure’s motto of “GIVING IS WINNING” is a mission statement with one
goal in mind. Helping charities, non-profit groups and various cause marketing organizations to meet
their goals now and well into the future. During these tough Covid-19 times, charities, non-profits and
organizations have been hit extremely hard. This new approach to fundraising assures 100% of
donations go directly to the organizations and charities. Racetracks, drivers and teams, celebrities,
artists and athletes will engage throughout North America to assist Coins for Cure fundraising events.
Everything from children’s hospitals, cancer care, youth programs to animal charities are on the target
list.
PRECHARGE, Inc. has established a major donation fund of their digital currency, PCPi Tokens, as a
Bonus for every cash donation through the Coins for Cure program. Every donation large or small will
receive PCPi Tokens which can be used in a new Rewards Program, much like airlines and credit card
companies do for their customers. This gives donors a great way to engage with digital currency
without even paying for it! This strategic partnership creates a huge network of opportunities for both
PRECHARGE, Inc. and Coins for Cure with the common goal to help others in need.
This new partnership enhances PRECHARGE’s ties to NASCAR weekly and touring series drivers and
Evergreen Speedway and new racetracks throughout the US, while adding multiple organizations to
their impressive list of business partners. In the coming weeks new celebrity brand ambassadors will
be announced.
PRECHARGE, Inc. CEO Ralph Dahm stated “We are very proud to partner with Coins for Cure and make
a difference for so many charities and nonprofits throughout the world”. “We foresee giving away
millions of our PCPi digital currency tokens for one of the best cause marketing programs we have ever
seen.”
PRECHARGE COINS FOR CURE LLC
“A Better Way to Pay.” "GIVING IS WINNING"
For more information go to www.precharge.com and www.coinsforcure.com
Doug Hobbs
