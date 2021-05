PRECHARGE, INC & COINS FOR CURE LAUNCH PARTNERSHIP

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, May 5, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- PRECHARGE, Inc. is “Digital Currency Made Easy,” providing safe, secure, and compliant technology topeople all over the world, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Coins for Cure, LLC basedin the Greater Seattle Area.Coins for Cure, LLC is a marketing and management company solely focused on raising donations andawareness, assisting charities and nonprofit groups throughout North America. The unique businessmodel incorporates partnerships in various motorsports industries and celebrities in the sports andentertainment world. Coins for Cure’s motto of “GIVING IS WINNING” is a mission statement with onegoal in mind. Helping charities, non-profit groups and various cause marketing organizations to meettheir goals now and well into the future. During these tough Covid-19 times, charities, non-profits andorganizations have been hit extremely hard. This new approach to fundraising assures 100% ofdonations go directly to the organizations and charities. Racetracks, drivers and teams, celebrities,artists and athletes will engage throughout North America to assist Coins for Cure fundraising events.Everything from children’s hospitals, cancer care, youth programs to animal charities are on the targetlist.PRECHARGE, Inc. has established a major donation fund of their digital currency, PCPi Tokens, as aBonus for every cash donation through the Coins for Cure program. Every donation large or small willreceive PCPi Tokens which can be used in a new Rewards Program, much like airlines and credit cardcompanies do for their customers. This gives donors a great way to engage with digital currencywithout even paying for it! This strategic partnership creates a huge network of opportunities for bothPRECHARGE, Inc. and Coins for Cure with the common goal to help others in need.This new partnership enhances PRECHARGE’s ties to NASCAR weekly and touring series drivers andEvergreen Speedway and new racetracks throughout the US, while adding multiple organizations totheir impressive list of business partners. In the coming weeks new celebrity brand ambassadors willbe announced.PRECHARGE, Inc. CEO Ralph Dahm stated “We are very proud to partner with Coins for Cure and makea difference for so many charities and nonprofits throughout the world”. “We foresee giving awaymillions of our PCPi digital currency tokens for one of the best cause marketing programs we have everseen.”PRECHARGE COINS FOR CURE LLC “A Better Way to Pay.” "GIVING IS WINNING"For more information go to www.precharge.com and www.coinsforcure.com