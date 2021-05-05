Stay Cal Hospitality chooses TROMPAR to automate group bookings
Bay Area hotelier, Hiten Suraj, looks to aggressively adopt technology to enhance process efficiency, visibility, and savings across their portfolio.SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- San Francisco Bay Area-based real estate and hotel development company, Stay Cal Hospitality, has successfully implemented a fully automated group booking solution TROMPAR for their entire portfolio of hotels.
Typically, groups require three times more effort to manage in comparison to transient/FIT or even corporate bookings hence making it less attractive for hoteliers. Whereas, consumers are turned off from booking groups due to the cumbersome and inefficient booking experience.
“Our group conversion numbers were lower predominantly due to slow turnaround time which stemmed from the complexities surrounding group pricing and contracts. TROMPAR has been able to reduce our response time turnaround to less than 5 minutes which has directly resulted in an exponential increase in conversions,” states Hiten Suraj, President, Stay Cal Hospitality.
TROMPAR automates the entire workflow for group bookings i.e. request, pricing, response, reminders, tracking, confirmation, and reporting through an astonishingly easy-to-use cloud-based solution. TROMPAR`s recommendation algorithm will be able to help hotels understand the economic benefit or loss associated with accepting each group booking.
“We are thrilled that Stay Cal Hospitality chose us to help manage their group demand. We believe all the hotels within their portfolio will now be able to market group bookings easily and also manage them efficiently creating a direct low-cost distribution channel that will help them increase overall profitability,” states Gautam R, Chief Commercial Officer, TROMPAR.
TROMPAR focuses on both sourcing as well as managing group bookings for hotels. It provides a convenient way for consumers to directly work with hotels for their group bookings as well as empowers hotels to effectively price groups and efficiently manage them.
Stay Cal Hospitality is a collection of independent lifestyle hotels as well as branded select-service hotels in partnership with Marriott and IHG. Stay Cal Hospitality currently operates seven hotels in prime destinations throughout California including Half Moon Bay. Several other properties will open within the next year. “It’s all about making business pleasurable and play priceless,” says Suraj.
TROMPAR Labs is a travel technology company focused on building cost-efficient solutions for the travel industry. TROMPAR`s first product is an astonishingly easy-to-use automated group sales and revenue management solution for hotels.
