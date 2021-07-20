AavGo to launch the world’s first (remote human-assisted) hotel check-in kiosk, Conciosk at AAHOA Convention 2021
Conciosk is focused on reducing or eliminating front desk dependency and costs.MILPITAS, CA, USA, July 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Milpitas-based hospitality technology company AavGo will officially reveal the much-awaited check-in kiosk Conciosk, for hotels at AAHOA (Asian American Hotel Owners Association) convention in Dallas, Texas in the first week of August 2021.
Conciosk aims to eliminate or reduce dependency and costs associated with front desk staff for checking guests in. The solution allows guests to check-in, authorize/charge their credit card or pay cash, verify their identity and also get physical (magnetic stripe or RFID) and mobile keys and also check-out.
“ We believe hotels over the next few years will seek areas to reduce operational cost and digitize every aspect of the guest experience. Conciosk allows hotels to engage with their guests through remote front desk personnel 24x7 creating a seamless digital experience.” Mrunal Desai , CEO AavGo
The labor shortage in the hospitality market is here to stay and operational costs seem to keep increasing even though the industry average daily rates have taken a tumble.
Airlines have incorporated kiosk check-ins over a decade ago and barely 8% of domestic US airline passengers check-in using the airline desk.
“ It’s a logical step for hotels as most consumers have adopted technology and in fact prefer to use technology when it comes to travel. Our deployment is quick and easy and hotels can be up and ready within a week with Conciosk” Yogesh Thakkar , COO AavGo.
Technology solutions are a critical aspect of reducing cost and creating process efficiency which will result in higher margins and better customer experience.
Currently over 8 hotels have already deployed Conciosk and 31 hotels are in the pipeline.
About AavGo
AavGo is focused on digitization of all hotel processes which impacts the bottom line of hotels. Our team has vast experience in the hotel industry and in technology. Our goal is to deliver great things for our clients.
