Pennsylvania Dental Association Announces Winners of Annual Statewide Third-Grade Student Poster Contest
HARRISBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Third-grader Icealyne Meckley of Newberry Elementary School in Goldsboro, York County will receive a $500 prize for winning first place in the Pennsylvania Dental Association’s (PDA) 2021 National Children’s Dental Health Month (NCDHM) statewide poster contest.
Icealyne’s prize-winning entry shows a Garfield-like cat admiring his shiny teeth in a mirror and saying “Want to keep your teeth ‘purrfectly’ white? Don’t rush when you brush and floss like a boss!” Icealyne will be presented with her framed winning poster and $500 prize at a future date. Both Newberry Elementary School and Icealyne’s teacher, Mrs. Rebecca Derstine, will also receive prizes of $250 each for being part of first place in PDA’s contest.
Our second-place winner is nine-year-old Jace Dorta from Brecknock Elementary in Berks County. Jace’s drawing showed the planet earth as a faucet dripping phrases such as “no sugar” and “removes plaque” along with the American Dental Association (ADA) theme: “Water: Nature’s Drink!” Jace will receive a $250 prize and a certificate of recognition.
“Pirates of the Fluoride Sea – Ahoy, no cavities aboard!” was the message from Avani Chapman, a third-grader from Middle Smithfield Elementary in East Stroudsburg, who received third-place recognition. In Avani’s artwork, she drew a colorful ship in the ocean with boats being sailed by tooth pirates. Avani will receive a $100 prize and a certificate of recognition.
The winning posters were selected from more than 120 clever, well-designed entries submitted to the PDA Central Office for judging. The contest was open to third-grade students in any Pennsylvania public, private or charter school. More than 1,300 schools were contacted for participation.
Visit PDA’s website at www.padental.org to learn more about NCDHM and other dental health topics.
###
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.
Michelle Berrones
Icealyne’s prize-winning entry shows a Garfield-like cat admiring his shiny teeth in a mirror and saying “Want to keep your teeth ‘purrfectly’ white? Don’t rush when you brush and floss like a boss!” Icealyne will be presented with her framed winning poster and $500 prize at a future date. Both Newberry Elementary School and Icealyne’s teacher, Mrs. Rebecca Derstine, will also receive prizes of $250 each for being part of first place in PDA’s contest.
Our second-place winner is nine-year-old Jace Dorta from Brecknock Elementary in Berks County. Jace’s drawing showed the planet earth as a faucet dripping phrases such as “no sugar” and “removes plaque” along with the American Dental Association (ADA) theme: “Water: Nature’s Drink!” Jace will receive a $250 prize and a certificate of recognition.
“Pirates of the Fluoride Sea – Ahoy, no cavities aboard!” was the message from Avani Chapman, a third-grader from Middle Smithfield Elementary in East Stroudsburg, who received third-place recognition. In Avani’s artwork, she drew a colorful ship in the ocean with boats being sailed by tooth pirates. Avani will receive a $100 prize and a certificate of recognition.
The winning posters were selected from more than 120 clever, well-designed entries submitted to the PDA Central Office for judging. The contest was open to third-grade students in any Pennsylvania public, private or charter school. More than 1,300 schools were contacted for participation.
Visit PDA’s website at www.padental.org to learn more about NCDHM and other dental health topics.
###
About the Pennsylvania Dental Association
Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA’s mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the trusted voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.
Michelle Berrones
Pennsylvania Dental Association
mmb@padental.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn