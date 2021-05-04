State Releases April 2021 General Revenue Report

JEFFERSON CITY, MO - State Budget Director Dan Haug announced today that net general revenue collections for April 2021 increased 31.4 percent compared to those for April 2020, from $725.2 million last year to $952.9 million this year.

Net general revenue collections for 2021 fiscal year-to-date increased 16.9 percent compared to April 2020, from $7.53 billion last year to $8.80 billion this year.

GROSS COLLECTIONS BY TAX TYPE Individual income tax collections

Increased 21.1 percent for the year, from $5.80 billion last year to $7.03 billion this year.

Increased 68.8 percent for the month.

Sales and use tax collections

Increased 5.0 percent for the year from $1.88 billion last year to $1.97 billion this year.

Increased 21.7 percent for the month.

Corporate income and corporate franchise tax collections

Increased 57.8 percent for the year, from $385.7 million last year to $608.8 million this year.

Increased 204.7 percent for the month.

All other collections

Increased 13.6 percent for the year, from $397.3 million last year to $451.4 million this year.

Increased 47.0 percent for the month.

Refunds

Increased 34.9 percent for the year, from $934.1 million last year to $1.26 billion this year.

Increased 773.8 percent for the month.

The figures included in the monthly general revenue report represent a snapshot in time and can vary widely based on a multitude of factors.