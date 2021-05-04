Nurses Month 2021

Governor Andrew Cuomo has proclaimed May 2021 as Nurses Month.

As we celebrate May of 2021, as Nurses Month, we would like to thank our dedicated, hardworking professional Nurses, who greatly contribute to the health care delivery system of our correctional facilities. Nurses play a pivotal role in the overall health of our state and nation. Nurses continue to perform their essential duties in this especially challenging time. Now more than ever, they leave their homes and families each day knowing the risks they face while on the job, yet they do so selflessly, to provide care.

Nursing is an honorable profession, which many consider to be the heart and soul of the health care system. Nursing continues to be one of the most trusted professions, providing high standards and a strong sense of public service for over 150 years. Each year, the demands on Nurses increase as patient care becomes more complex and the needs of the health care system expand. The current pandemic further compounds the essential needs for nursing services.

Please join me in honoring Nurses, not only during the annual observance, but also throughout the year. These dedicated professionals work tirelessly to care for the under-custody population and to keep our correctional facilities safe. As we continue to navigate this unprecedented time together, we thank all DOCCS employees, who have risen to the occasion to keep our facilities and area offices running. We could not carry out the Department’s mission without them.

MEMO FROM COMMISSONER ANNUCCI