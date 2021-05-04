Gov. Evers Appoints Three Members to DATCP Board

​Release Date: May 4, 2021

MADISON – Today, Governor Tony Evers announced three appointments to six-year terms on the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) Board, effective May 1, 2021. Two of the appointees are current members of the board, and one is a new appointee.

“With a $104.8 billion economic impact in Wisconsin, we all know how important agriculture is to our state's economic success," said Governor Evers. “I'm proud to appoint these knowledgeable leaders to the team that guides the important work DATCP does in every corner of our state, every day."

Doug Rebout is a partner in Roger Rebout & Sons Farms near Janesville. The farm includes over 4,200 acres of cropland, 280 Holstein and crossbred steers, and 400 custom-raised heifers. Rebout is actively engaged in public and community service as a member of the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association Board of Directors and the Governor's Task Force on Climate Change. Rebout was first appointed to the DATCP Board in July 2020.

Paul Palmby has served as President and CEO at Seneca Foods Corporation since September of 2020 having been Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer since 2005. In his 34 years with Seneca he has served in various management roles in the company starting in the agricultural department and progressing through operations to his current role. Paul has served on the Board of Directors of the Midwest Food Processors Association and the Wisconsin FFA Foundation, among others. He served on USDA's Fruit and Vegetable Industry Advisory Committee from 2002-2006 and 2018 to present. He currently serves on the Board of Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce.

Dr. Clare Hintz runs Elsewhere Farm, a production permaculture farm near the south shore of Lake Superior in Herbster, Wisconsin. The solar-powered farm features perennial fruits and nuts interplanted on five acres, intensive market gardens, and rare-breed pigs and chickens: most marketed through winter and summer CSAs. She is also the editor of the Journal of Sustainability Education. Dr. Hintz holds a bachelor's degree in biology and writing, a master's in sustainable systems, and a Ph.D. in sustainability education with a focus on regenerative agriculture. She succeeds Kurt Hallstrand as a member of the DATCP Board.

“I appreciate the Governor's leadership in appointing these individuals to the DATCP Board. We look forward to working with them as they join the agency's policymaking body," added DATCP Secretary-designee Randy Romanski. “I also want to thank Kurt Hallstrand for his dedicated service as a member of the DATCP Board. We wish Kurt all the best."

