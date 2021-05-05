Axiom Eco-Pest Control Expands into Nashville
Fast-growing pest control company chooses Nashville area as its third expansion city. Services now available in the area.NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Axiom Eco-Pest Control, one of the nation’s fastest-growing companies and known for its advancement of eco-friendly pest control, is expanding its pest and extermination services into Nashville this spring, with new offices now open at 5000 Linbar Drive, Ste 230.
With corporate headquarters in Milwaukie, Ore. and offices in Denver, Nashville marks the third expansion city for the company founded in 2008 by President and CEO Ben Kennard. Five-star customer service for all clients and a mission to give back through charitable works for the communities it services are Axiom hallmarks.
Axiom provides pest control services for homes and businesses in Middle Tennessee, including all of Nashville and Murfreesboro, and as far North as White House, West to Pegram, South to Lanton, and East to Mount Juliet.
“We’re super excited about the expansion to Nashville!” said Kennard. “It’s a market we’ve been eyeing for the last 10 years, because of its great people, rich culture, amazing food and a growing interest in eco-friendly pest control.”
Axiom Eco-Pest Control has been named to the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Businesses list every year since 2018. In 2019, Axiom was awarded the Better Business Bureau’s Oregon Business of the Year Torch Award for Ethics. The company is also a multiple recipient of Angie’s List Super Service Awards.
“We pride ourselves in giving remarkable 5-star service,” Kennard added. “We couldn’t be more ecstatic to serve the great communities of Tennessee by helping homes and businesses eliminate their pests.”
ABOUT AXIOM ECO-PEST CONTROL
Axiom Eco-Pest Control offers residential and commercial pest control services in the Portland, Denver, and Nashville-metro areas. Headquartered in Milwaukie, Oregon, the company has advanced the concept of eco-friendly pest control since it opened in 2008. Today it employs state-of-the-art pest control that is both family and pet-friendly. Every year since 2018, Axiom has been named one of the 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Businesses in America by Inc. Magazine. The company is a multi-year recipient of Angie’s List Super Service Awards. It enjoys an A-rating by the Better Business Bureau and is also the 2019 recipient of the BBB Oregon Business of the Year Torch Award. Learn more at www.axiompest.com
Nashville Offices:
Axiom Eco-Pest Control
5000 Linbar Drive, Ste 230
Nashville, TN 37211
(615) 813-7578
Matt Goldfain
Axiom Eco-Pest Control
+1 5037729466
