Nene Musik Signs International recording artist MIRKO

Nene Musik Productions, LLC, a thirty-five-year leader in the Music Industry has signed MIRKO

PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International recording artist MIRKO is a BAE-certified jazz pianist and music theory professor who is also an accomplished producer-composer-songwriter, remixer, sound designer, vocalist & actor. Considered one of the finest contemporary synth virtuosos. He is best known for his usage of vintage synthesizers and extreme stage appearances. During the years he's mastered perfect pitch and clockwork precision.

MIRKO has been touring for the past 20 years worldwide, having the chance to perform with Vula Malinga & Brendan Reilly (Basement Jaxx), Valerie Malcolm (Groove Armada) and Zalon Thompson (Amy Winehouse) as well as the honor to open for Joss Stone, Patti Smith, Candy Dulfer (of Prince & The New Power Generation), Lenny Kravitz and a few times for The Brand New Heavies.

"In our modern, rapid and many times unemotional world, it's quite reassuring to finally find a management team that not only seems to have a no-nonsense attitude when it comes to accomplishing missions and reach goals, but also feels like a family in the best sense of this word. If finding such a team can be measured by 'luck', I think I can say I've won the lottery. Kudos to everyone involved for inviting me on board. I hope I can be of help fulfilling many of our mutual dreams" says MIRKO.

MIRKO has recently produced songs for multi-platinum recording artist; La Bouche, Shabba Doo & Turbo (choreographers), Real Giana Brothers (Video Game themed group), Silhouette feat. Vinx (former background vocalist of Sting, Cher, Sheryl Crow and Stevie Wonder), Dubie (Afrobeat artist from Africa) and Timi Kullai (EDM recording artist).

“I am pleased that MIRKO has joined our musical family. He is incredibly talented and shows great emotion and passion in everything he does. He is a great addition to Nene Musik and our production team Tune~Adiks, who have already produced and remixed some of the music industry’s biggest stars” says Ruben Dario Martinez (CEO of Nene Musik).

About Nene Musik:

Nene Musik Productions, Llc. (http://nenemusik.com/merchandise.html) was established in 1986. Today, it is a boutique Artist Management, Merchandising and Consulting Agency that services Multi-Platinum Recording Artists, International DJ's and Celebrities. La Bouche, Bryse Wilson, The Mad Stuntman, Grant Fuhr, Bruce Buffer, Dennis Rodman, Michael Buffer, Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base, Cascada, Frank Reyes, Milly Quezada, Louie DeVito and the production team Tune~Adik's are just of few on Nene Musik's client roster. Nene Musik's experience and commitment to excellence have earned them the reputation as one of the best Artist Management / Consulting companies in the World.