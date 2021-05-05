FDOT Awards US-1 Bridge Replacement Project
EEC awarded sub-consultant project management for the Jupiter US-1 Bridge Replacement ProjectJUPITER, FLORIDA, US, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Case, CEO of Evolution Engineering Consultants (EEC), is pleased to announce that EEC will be a sub-consultant to Mehta Engineering to provide project management for the US-1 Bridge Replacement Project of the Florida Department of Transportation. The proposed bridge project was awarded following almost 5 years of an exhaustive study by the FDOT. Mr. Virgil Versaggi, PE, of Mehta Engineering will be leading the Team.
The new bridge will replace the functionally obsolete SR-5/US-1 Federal Highway Bascule Bridge over the Loxahatchee River/Atlantic Inter-coastal Waterway in the town of Jupiter in Palm Beach County, Florida. It includes a twin double-leaf bascule span, similar to the existing bridge, which was built in 1958.
The replacement bridge is designed to improve aesthetics and channel flow and provide safe pedestrian sidewalks. The solid bridge deck will be quieter and improve the ride for vehicles, bicyclists, and motorcycles. The increase in bridge height and width is predicted to decrease the need for bridge openings by 44 percent.
Bringing his more than 25 years of experience in the design, construction, and project management of award-winning large-scale transportation projects, Scott Case founded Evolution Engineering Consultants in 2020. Mr. Case looks forward to providing Construction Engineering and Inspection Services to ensure that the new US-1 bridge project will be completed to the highest standards of construction and technological excellence.
EEC is joined in this project by sub-consultant firms including Gannett Fleming, Volkert, F&GE, STV Incorporated, and Quest Ecological.
About EEC: Founded in 2020, Evolution Engineering Consultants (EEC) is a Small Business, FDOT Prequalified Construction Engineering & Inspection Services Firm (CEI). As the Owner’s Representative, we provide Construction Management Oversight and Materials Testing on Heavy Civil projects to ensure they are built in compliance with design plans, specifications, and state/federal regulations.
