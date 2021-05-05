Entrepreneur Accelerator Reaches Key Milestone for Women of Color

Fastest-growing entrepreneurship program for African-American women supports women-owned businesses while eradicating poverty.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the aim of ending poverty through entrepreneurship, the Millionaire Mastermind Academy Pioneer Program reached its first key milestone in its entrepreneur accelerator program for women of color. The fastest-growing entrepreneurship program for African-American women in the country, the Millionaire Mastermind Academy Pioneer Program is now focusing on helping women craft successful business plans after documenting their goals, mission, vision, values and business models.

The entrepreneurship program prepares women for sustainable success with college-level business training, mentorship, access to resources and an inclusive business growth environment. Seed funding grants of up to $5,000 are issued to select participants at the end of each program.

“We have been able to share our program virtually and provide vital economic empowerment to women business owners across the country this year,” said founder Dr. Velma Trayham. “We are incredibly proud of the work and our participants, who are creating a more inclusive business world that create job opportunities and fosters opportunity for all.”

The pandemic has been particularly hard on women, millions of whom have been forced to drop out of the workforce to manage childcare and elder care, and their workforce participation has dropped to just 57 percent, according to the National Women’s Law Center. With more than 40 percent of Black-owned businesses not expected to survive the pandemic, the statistics are even more dire for African-American women.

Companies participating in the 2020-’21 cohort include:

• AE Equity Group

• Aems Publishing

• Amand Tech

• CJM Ventures

• iCare Technology Geeks

• DEE Results

• Fine Companions and Sitters

• Yahly’s Wax & Wellness Spa

• Glam Scrubwear

• Hollywood Athletic Club

• Crushing Chemo Chic

• Joppa Enterprise

• Oh So Clean Atlanta

• Party N Style

• Scholars at Work ATL

• Seniors Seeking Six Figures

• Whitsett Maxie Creative Group

• Gifts of Grace Ministries



The entrepreneurship accelerator curriculum was developed by Trayham, an award-winning entrepreneur and economic empowerment specialist as well as the CEO of ThinkZILLA Consulting Group, which helps businesses innovate and grow through diversity, and community engagement programming. Through partnerships with Country Financial, New Birth Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Senior Pastor Jamal Bryant, and CEO of American Landmark Joe Lubeck, the program offers technical assistance and scholarships to help more women out of poverty.



“We can combat poverty with education and entrepreneurship while supporting local economies and women alike,” Trayham added. “As we accelerate minority business ownership in the United States, we also spark the change that is so needed right now.”

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy Pioneer Program will expand to more cities in 2021 and 2022. Applications for the next program cohort will be available later this year at https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/



About Millionaire Mastermind Academy

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)3 nonprofit whose mission is to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. We have mentored more than 5,000 women through our programs. For more information visit millionairemastermindacademy.org.

# # #