Community Action Awareness Month commemorates CAPND’s role in reducing poverty and securing opportunity for all North Dakotans

The North Dakota Department of Commerce today extended gratitude to the Community Action Partnership of North Dakota (CAPND) in commemoration of Community Action Awareness Month.

“Community action agencies serve an imperative role in promoting self-sufficiency, family stability and community revitalization,” Commerce Division of Community Services Director Bonnie Malo said. “On behalf of Commerce, I would thank the agencies and all their members for their dedication to improving the lives of our residents.”

By combining local, state, private and federal resources, CAPND has helped North Dakotans break the cycle of poverty and achieve self-sufficiency for more than 50 years. Today, the partnership has seven locations statewide dedicated to providing services, including, but not limited to, housing and emergency assistance, child and adult care, food programs, energy assistance programs, prevention programs and veteran support services.

“The Community Action Partnership of North Dakota is proud to assist over 20,000 North Dakota citizens each year,” CAPND Executive Director Andrea Olson said. “We are dedicated to helping people secure the opportunities they need to obtain and maintain self-sufficiency.”

To learn more about CAPND and services offered, please visit www.capnd.org.

Commerce’s Division of Community Services was established to provide technical assistance to local governments and state agencies in the areas of community and rural planning and development, policy research and development and grant program implementation.