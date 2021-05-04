Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Safety Seat Inspections and Assistance in Albany County  May 3, 2021 Media Advisory: GTSC Warns of Spike in Motorcycle Crash Fatalities as Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month Begins

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Tuesday, May 4, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ALBANY COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Albany County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Thursday, May 6, in Cohoes, on Monday, May 10, in Delmar, and by appointment only on Wednesday, May 19, in Latham.

When: Thursday, May 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Where: Ogden Mills Head Start, 1 Ogden Plaza, Cohoes For more information, contact Nicole Richie at (518) 237-1395 or [email protected].

When: Monday, May 10 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Where: Elm Avenue Park, 261 Elm Avenue, Delmar For more information, contact Sergeant Frank Muller at (518) 439-9973 or [email protected].

When: Wednesday, May 19 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Where: New York State Police, 760 Troy Schenectady Road, Latham For more information, contact Technical Sergeant Donald Fougere at (518) 783-3258 or [email protected]. Additional safety information: Event will be by appointment only.

These events are part of a year-long safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on the proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based on a child’s age and size.