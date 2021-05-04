uniphispace agency is Proud to Announce the Line Up for the Sixth-Annual NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY® May 5th, 2021 (Wed)
Astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr., prepares for his Mercury Redstone 3 launch on May 5, 1961. Shepard's Freedom 7 Mercury capsule lifted off at 9:34 a.m. from Launch Complex 5 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. He became the first American to fly into space
We Believe In Astronauts. The trailblazing examples of heroic bravery and adventurous spirit of Astronauts is this essence of what National Astronaut Day® is all about.
NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY® MAY 5TH Line Up Includes Programming @THE ASTRONAUT CHANNEL™ + LIVE Social Media Events w/ Astronauts, Musicians & Celebrities
CELEBRATES HEROIC ASTRONAUTS WITH MISSION TO INSPIRE ALL
VIRTUAL CELEBRATION HONORS THE 60TH ANNIVERSARY OF HUMAN SPACEFLIGHT FEATURING ASTRONAUT ALAN SHEPARD’S HISTORIC LAUNCH ON MAY 5TH, 1961, A TOUCHING ASTRONAUT TRIBUTE TO ASTRONAUT ALFRED “AL” WORDEN, ASTRONAUT PODCAST LAUNCHES, SPACE INSPIRED MUSIC VIDEOS & PERFORMANCES
ALSO INCLUDES FAMILY-FRIENDLY PROGRAMMING & AUGMENTED REALITY (AR) ASTRONAUT FILTERS FOR SOCIAL MEDIA
THE NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY® MAY 5TH LINE UP INCLUDES VIRTUAL PROGRAMMING ON THE ASTRONAUT CHANNEL™ PLUS LIVE SOCIAL MEDIA EVENTS, WITH ASTRONAUTS, MUSICIANS, OLYMPIANS, & CELEBRITIES
Tuesday, May 4th, 2021: Today, uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is proud to announce the line up for the sixth annual National Astronaut Day®, featuring an incredible line-up of Astronauts, musicians and entertainers, all participating in virtual, free, family-friendly events, activities and performances on Wednesday, May 5th, 2021.
In keeping with the tradition of other Astronaut and Space related celebrations, May 5th was selected for this significant date in history, 60 years ago, in 1961 when Astronaut Alan Bartlett Shepard Jr. became the First American in Space, aboard the Freedom 7 Space capsule. The brief suborbital flight, which lasted approximately 15 minutes and reached a height of 116 miles into the atmosphere, was a milestone achievement. This trailblazing example of heroic bravery and adventurous spirit is this essence of what National Astronaut Day® is all about.
The 2021 National Astronaut Day® celebration also features a touching tribute video in honor of Astronaut Alfred “Al” Worden, featuring Astronaut readings of his poem Oceans, from his book of poetry “Hello Earth: Greetings from Endeavour. “
National Astronaut Day® is honored to present an incredible line up of virtual programming and social media events with Astronauts, musicians, entertainers, charity partners and collaborators, all of whom have graciously donated their time and talents. The goal for the 2021 celebration was not only to recognize and honor Astronauts, their remarkable achievements, and the significance of May 5th in the history of human space exploration, but also to provide entertainment, inspiration and levity for all during this continually challenging and uncertain time.
The final schedule for May 5th includes (ALL Times Eastern (E) US);
9:34AM (E)
Alan Shepard Launch Video: 60th Anniversary of Historic Mission Launch (The Astronaut Channel)
10:00AM
Al Worden Tribute Video: Astronaut Readings of “Oceans” by Alfred Worden (The Astronaut Channel)
10:30AM
Astronaut Wendy Lawrence: COLLABORATION: Celebrating STS-86 & the Story of "Too Tall & Too Small" & Mir (The Astronaut Channel)
11:00AM
Astronaut Nicole Stott & Emmanuel Jal: CREATIVITY & IMAGINATION. (A Little Spacey Podcast / The Astronaut Channel)
NOON
Astronaut Jack Fischer & Actor Cedric Yarbrough: LEVITY & POV (Instagram LIVE)
12:30PM
Astronauts Garrett Reisman & Mike Massimino: TWO FUNNY ASTRONAUTS (Topsify IG Takeover)
1:00PM
Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger: ASTRONAUT OUTFITS (KIDS EVENT) (The Astronaut Channel)
2:00PM
Astronaut Dottie Metcalf-Lindenburger & Glen Phillips: EDUCATION & EARTH (A Little Spacey Podcast / The Astronaut Channel)
2:30PM
Astronaut Clayton “AstroClay” Anderson: THE NEED TO READ (KIDS EVENT) (The Astronaut Channel)
3:00PM
Glen Phillips (of Toad the Wet Sprocket) – Live Virtual Performance (Facebook LIVE)
3:00PM
Astronaut John “Danny” Olivas & TONIC chat about Space Exploration, Rock & Roll and the new Astronaut & Space Inspired video for If You Could Only See (25th Anniversary) (The Astronaut Channel)
4:00PM
TONIC If You Could Only See (25th Anniversary): Music Video Premiere (Tonic YouTube)
4:15PM
Astronaut Steve Smith & Olympian Casey Patterson: TEAMWORK & PERSEVERANCE (The Astronaut Channel)
4:30PM
Astronaut Steve Smith: TEAMWORK & COACHING: An Astronaut's Guide to Coaching at 17500 Miles Per Hour (The Astronaut Channel)
5:00PM
Astronaut Leroy Chiao & Darryl “THE KING DMC” McDaniels: RESILIENCE & CULTURE ( A Little Spacey Podcast / The Astronaut Channel)
6:00PM
Astronaut John “Danny” Olivas: DIVERSITY: Embracing Our Past to Launch into the Future (The Astronaut Channel)
7:00PM
Astronaut Clayton “AstroClay” Anderson: BEDTIME STORY, LETTERS FROM SPACE. (AstroClay YouTube)
9:00PM
BLKBOK – LIVE FROM LAS VEGAS, “OFFICIAL NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY AFTERPARTY” with piano prodigy, BLKBOK. Including a very special introduction from Commander Michael López-Alegría. (BLKBOK YOUTUBE CHANNEL)
For direct links to events and updates please go to the National Astronaut Day® website at www.NationalAstronautDay.com.
This year’s National Astronaut Day philanthropic partners include Higher Orbits, Reading is Fundamental and Space for Art Foundation, as well as additional event based charities, personally selected by participating Astronauts and Musicians.
New lines of merchandise are available at www.uniphigoods.com that celebrate National Astronaut Day, the 60th Anniversary of Human Space Exploration, the 40th Anniversary of the Space Shuttle program and brand new Astronaut designed gear.
#WeBelieveInAstronauts | #NationalAstronautDay | www.NationalAstronautDay.com
#WeBelieveInAstronauts:
Why Do #WeBelieveInAstronauts? The incredible experience of traveling through space is something we all dream about at one time in our lives. For a very select few, this dream became a reality. The path for every Astronaut is different, and Astronauts come from a diverse range of personal and professional backgrounds, but the one thing they all have in common - they are leaders in their chosen field, pioneers of space, and seek to use their individual experience as Astronauts to help make the world better for ALL.
Please join us as we celebrate these amazing individuals, their unique experiences, and ultimately, to help spread the message that… no matter what our journey in life we are ALL Astronauts. #WeBelieveInAstronauts
About uniphi space agency:
uniphi space agency, a division of uniphi good LLC, is honored to be the exclusive management agency for a diverse range of former Astronauts. Their stories and experiences lend to some of the world’s most compelling book projects, speaking engagements, and brand collaborations. Our goal is to help celebrate and share the stories and experiences of our Astronaut clients by differentiating between each individual’s specific experience and point of view, aligned with key strategic opportunities, to help motivate and inspire future generations of Astronauts to come. #WeBelieveInAstronauts
Instagram/Facebook:
@NationalAstronautDay
Twitter:
@uniphispaceage
www.NationalAstronautDay.com
Annie Balliro
uniphigood
+1 917-674-1249
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn