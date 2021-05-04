uniphispace agency is Proud to Announce the Line Up for the Sixth-Annual NATIONAL ASTRONAUT DAY® May 5th, 2021 (Wed)

Astronaut Alan B. Shepard Jr., prepares for his Mercury Redstone 3 launch on May 5, 1961. Shepard's Freedom 7 Mercury capsule lifted off at 9:34 a.m. from Launch Complex 5 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. He became the first American to fly into space

We Believe In Astronauts. The trailblazing examples of heroic bravery and adventurous spirit of Astronauts is this essence of what National Astronaut Day® is all about.