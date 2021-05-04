News Item

New Emergency Rental Assistance Program Available To Tenants And Landlords

Posted: Tuesday, May 4, 2021

Emergency rental assistance is available to Minnesotans struggling to pay their rent and utility bills because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minnesota Housing Finance Agency (MHFA) is now accepting applications for its new emergency rental assistance program, RentHelpMN. The federally-funded program will make it possible for low- and moderate-income renters to get caught up on overdue rent and utility bills dating back to March 13, 2020. It also makes provisions for those at risk of falling behind on rent payments.

In an effort to highlight the availability of the program, the Landlord and Tenant help topics on the Judicial Branch website now provide links to the program, along with other helpful resources and contact information for the Judicial Branch Self-Help Center. The Guide & File interviews to start an eviction case and to answer an eviction complaint have also been updated to include information about the program. Another resource for self-represented litigants, the Minnesota Legal Services Coalition website LawHelpMN, now includes related information and links to the RentHelpMN program.

Currently, RentHelpMN is accepting applications from those who owe back rent and meet eligibility requirements. In the future, the program will accept applications to assist with other rent and utility needs. Landlords can also register for the program and receive information about how to alert their tenants who may qualify to apply. Renters or landlords can visit renthelpmn.org or call the Greater Twin Cities United Way’s 211 Resource Helpline (Toll Free: (800) 543-7709; Local: (651) 291-0211) for more information about the program. The 211 helpline has dedicated multilingual staff available to answer questions about RentHelpMN COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday.