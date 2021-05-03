Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
A Conversation with Côte d'Ivoire’s President Ouattara in Celebration of the 60th Anniversary of the IMF's African Department

May 10, 2021

Did you know that the IMF’s African Department was created 60 years ago, on May 1, 1961? To commemorate this anniversary, President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire will join Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva for a conversation on Monday, May 10, 2021.

 

President Ouattara, who is also a former Director of the African Department, and IMF Deputy Managing Director, will share his remarks on how the IMF and Africa have changed. He will also discuss how to set the stage for sub-Saharan Africa’s post-pandemic recovery.

