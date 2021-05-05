Abyde and the Oxman Group Join Forces To Deliver Leading HIPAA Compliance Solutions to Dental Practices Nationwide

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

We look forward to providing industry-leading education and services to our customers.” — Don Oxman, Head Honcho at The Oxman Group

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, an industry leading HIPAA compliance software solution for dental practices, announced a new partnership with The Oxman Group to deliver a complete and quality HIPAA compliance program to dental practices across the country.

As government requirements change and technology continues to evolve in the healthcare space, keeping up with HIPAA compliance is becoming increasingly difficult for practices to manage on their own. Abyde’s partnership with The Oxman Group showcases collaborative efforts to provide their customers with the tools and resources needed to meet complex HIPAA standards. The collaboration will help more dental practices achieve compliance and better protect their practice and patient’s health information by identifying and correcting key security safeguards.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized dental practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. The revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“Together with The Oxman Group, we are excited to showcase the value and simplicity providers have found with Abyde to even more dental practices across the U.S.,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “HIPAA doesn’t have to be complicated and our solution helps practices meet these essential government requirements the stress-free way.”

"The Oxman Group knows there's greater success when dental practices can focus on patient care rather than worrying about IT and compliance laws. We couldn't be happier to team up with an organization that helps to make that mission possible," said Don Oxman, Head Honcho of The Oxman Group. "We look forward to providing industry-leading education and services to our customers."

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About The Oxman Group

At The Oxman Group, we know dentists want to protect their patients and practices. Dental clinics have to follow a lot of regulations and are vulnerable to security breaches. Often, dentists spend more time figuring out IT and compliance laws than taking care of patients. We offer simple security solutions to protect dental practices and ensure industry compliance. Dental clinics are successful when they're laser-focused on serving and protecting their patients, not toying with tech. Visit theoxmangroup.com for more information.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com