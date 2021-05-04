Image One Just One of 50 Companies Named a 2021 Top Low-Cost Franchise by Franchise Business Review
Independent Research Data Shows Franchisees Are Highly Satisfied with Their Investment in Image OneROLLING MEADOWS, IL, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Image One was identified by independent franchise market research firm, Franchise Business Review, as being one of only 50 franchises to qualify as a 2021 Top Low-Cost Franchise. Brands on the list of the best low-cost franchises to buy had to have high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchisees participated in Franchise Business Review’s satisfaction survey.
Image One provides necessary training, tools and support to help franchise affiliates build their business, including teaching franchisees the latest cleaning techniques and empowering them with insights on best-in-class equipment and technology. Ongoing training is delivered both at Image One’s corporate headquarters and onsite at existing client locations to ensure that franchisees continue to grow their own businesses.
Franchise Business Review (FBR) provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today’s Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.
More than 17,525 franchisees representing over 174 low-cost brands participated in Franchise Business Review’s franchisee satisfaction survey between July 2019 and February 2021.
Image One’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, and financial opportunity.
“One of the most common myths around buying a franchise is that it’s too expensive. But what many people don’t know is that there are a number of very solid business opportunities out there that can provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership but don’t require a huge financial investment,” said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. “The franchises that made this year’s list of the Top Low-Cost Franchises all received high marks from their franchise owners on our independent satisfaction survey, making them all excellent options for entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership.”
Image One’s survey data showed the following:
In the Franchise Business Review survey of owners, the franchise scored very well across a number of categories, including a 76.3 out of 100, which was over 10 points higher than the FBR average. FBR is an objective third-party surveyor of franchise systems. Every active franchise owner was encouraged to participate and several dozen Image One owners took part.
“We were happy to see that our franchisees were happy with how we had handled Image One overall,” said Tim Conn, President and co-founder of Image One. “If franchisees are pleased with their returns and feel rewarded aiding their community, it brings a sense of happiness to everyone who is involved. That’s really our goal.”
Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of 2021 Top Franchises.
About Image One
Image One USA is a commercial cleaning services business. The Image One franchising model was formed on the principles of transparency, training, and top-notch financial and customer service support. It is regularly recognized as a top franchise by third-party franchise and business publications, including CNBC.com, Entrepreneur.com and Franchise Business Review. Image One franchisees work for themselves in a unique relationship with the franchise company. Image One provides them with customer support for their business, ongoing training, along with assistance with billing, equipment and sales training. Image One has commercial cleaning franchise locations covering Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Fort Myers, Nashville and Orlando. Franchise territories are available nationwide. For information on the franchise, visit http://ImageOneUSA.com
About Franchise Business Review
Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,100 leading franchise companies. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/. To learn more about FBR’s research, please visit www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com.
Franchise Business Review
Ali Forman
Marketing Director
603.319.4818
aforman@franchisebusinessreview.com
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications
+1 773-453-2444
bob@bearicebox.com