Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 750 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,550 in the last 365 days.

Deal with Seaside Resort: The world’s highest infinity pool has opened in Dubai

(CNN) — There are few feelings as liberating as swimming in the open air, below blue skies that stretch all the way to horizon — and now in Dubai you can do it nearly 1,000 feet above sea level.

Named in March as the world’s tallest infinity pool inside a building, the rooftop bathing spot at the newly opened Address Beach Resort is a vertiginous 293.906 meters high (964 feet and 3.1 inches).

That’s about nine-tenths as tall as the Eiffel Tower. Oh la la.

This ain’t no paddling pool either — at 94.84 meters in length and 16.5 meters in width, it’s nearly twice as long as an Olympic-sized pool.

Although guests might want to relax on their training for Paris 2024 and just soak up the panoramic views of the brand new Ain Dubai ferris wheel — the world’s tallest — and the white sands of Jumeirah Beach.

The pool is only open to hotel guests, aged 21 and older, but you can get the vistas without slipping into a swimming costume by booking a table at the adjacent rooftop restaurant,…

You just read:

Deal with Seaside Resort: The world’s highest infinity pool has opened in Dubai

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.