Deal with Seaside Resort: The world’s highest infinity pool has opened in Dubai

(CNN) — There are few feelings as liberating as swimming in the open air, below blue skies that stretch all the way to horizon — and now in Dubai you can do it nearly 1,000 feet above sea level.

Named in March as the world’s tallest infinity pool inside a building, the rooftop bathing spot at the newly opened Address Beach Resort is a vertiginous 293.906 meters high (964 feet and 3.1 inches).

That’s about nine-tenths as tall as the Eiffel Tower. Oh la la.

This ain’t no paddling pool either — at 94.84 meters in length and 16.5 meters in width, it’s nearly twice as long as an Olympic-sized pool.

Although guests might want to relax on their training for Paris 2024 and just soak up the panoramic views of the brand new Ain Dubai ferris wheel — the world’s tallest — and the white sands of Jumeirah Beach.

The pool is only open to hotel guests, aged 21 and older, but you can get the vistas without slipping into a swimming costume by booking a table at the adjacent rooftop restaurant,…