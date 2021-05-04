Specialty Drywall Repair Franchise PatchMaster Opens in East Shelby & DeSoto Counties
Experienced local business leader Jack Keller brings PatchMaster franchise to East Memphis and North MississippiEAST MEMPHIS, TN, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Keller spent 18 years operating a small family business. Now, Keller is taking on a new venture: He’s bringing the fast-growing PatchMaster drywall repair concept to the East Memphis area in Tennessee and Mississippi.
“PatchMaster offered top-notch support and an attractive business model that our community desperately needs,” said Keller, owner of PatchMaster Serving East Shelby & DeSoto Counties. “I look forward to working with homeowners and home service professionals across the greater Memphis region to provide best-in-class drywall repair services.”
PatchMaster’s business model offers customers a fast, professional solution for drywall repairs. Most busy handymen, large drywall companies or contractors don’t want to perform small drywall repairs. Service professionals like plumbers and electricians often don’t have the resources to fix holes they leave behind.
PatchMaster specializes in fixing holes caused by renters, plumbing leaks and DIY projects that just can’t seem to get finished. In most cases, PatchMaster can complete the job in one visit.
“Jack's experience in owning and operating a business makes him a great person to expand PatchMaster in the Memphis region," said Paul Ferrara, CEO of PatchMaster. "We're excited to provide support as Jack scales his business across East Memphis and into Mississippi."
PatchMaster Serving East Shelby & DeSoto Counties will cover Memphis, Southhaven, Olive Branch, Germantown, Cordova, Bartlett, Collierville, Hernando, and surrounding communities. The franchise is looking to be more involved in local business organizations to better serve the community. In his free time, Keller enjoys playing golf and poker.
To date, PatchMaster has sold 103 territories to 54 franchisees across the U.S. and Canada. Amid a global pandemic and the sale of its sister company, PatchMaster still sold 26 territories to 17 franchisees in 2020.
The franchise currently has opportunities for growth across the United States. As an organization that values and thanks those who serve, PatchMaster offers 50 percent off royalties for the first year of business for qualified military veterans and first responders.
The initial franchise fee for a PatchMaster franchise territory, which consists of a population up to 300,000, is $49,500 USD. Ongoing fees include a technology fee and a downward sliding scale for royalties starting at 9 percent. Franchisees attend a week-long training program at the company’s headquarters in Chester, New Jersey.
PatchMaster is an in-demand franchise with a quick ramp up period. No drywall experience is required for owners – PatchMaster provides all the training, tools and resources to learn the model and run the business. Franchisees have access to support for marketing, including digital marketing and social media, job pricing, hiring, managing technicians and financial management.
For more information on this growing home services franchise, visit http://patchmaster.com.
About PatchMaster
Headquartered in Chester, New Jersey, PatchMaster is a home services franchise brand offering customers a fast and professional solution for drywall repairs. The company provides high quality drywall services for small holes, dings, and dents, typically finishing jobs in one visit. Launched in 2016 and offering franchises since September 2017, PatchMaster has sold 103 territories to franchisees across the United States and Canada. PatchMaster is positioned to revolutionize the home services industry as a pioneering drywall franchise.
Visit http://patchmasteropportunity.com or call (973) 944-4900 to learn more.
Bob Spoerl
Bear Icebox Communications
+1 7734532444
bob@bearicebox.com