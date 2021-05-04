AIR HONORED IN FAST COMPANY MAGAZINE'S 2021 WORLD CHANGING IDEAS
EINPresswire.com/ -- The winners of Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced today, honoring the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation to solve health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
AIR - the Alliance for Innovative Regulation - was selected in the Politics & Policy category as an Honorable Mention. AIR proposed an Accelerator to advance the world-changing goal of truly fair finance, by helping digitize the financial regulatory sector.
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards received more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
“How do you innovate on a problem that people think is boring?” says AIR CEO Jo Ann Barefoot. “If we ask tech people what they think about financial regulation, we know the answer. They don’t think about it. If they did, they would picture bureaucracy, snail’s paced innovation, and terrible old tech. But those very factors mean that regulatory work is loaded with really interesting technology problems. And solving them could literally change the world. We are thrilled that Fast Company sees the power of our work.”
“There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “So, it’s important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems. Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.”
About AIR: AIR is a nonprofit organization working to digitize the financial regulatory sector to help build a truly fair financial system -- one that serves everyone, without bias, and that combats financial crimes like human trafficking. We educate and connect innovators and regulators throughout the world and run the AIR Accelerator to build scalable open source solutions for financial regulatory challenges like racial and gender equity, anti-money laundering, community bank competitiveness, and climate change.
