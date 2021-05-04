With "Intention," Psychologist Dr. Ian D. Brooks, MS Looks Deeper for Successful Personal Change
"It’s not about change, it’s about transformation." Dr. Brooks focuses on helping people master their intent to create lasting transformation in their lives.
Intention guides readers to independently transform who they are.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How many times have you tried to make a change in your life without success? You’re not alone— just think of all those forgotten New Year’s resolutions! After working with individuals in a range of settings, psychologist Dr. Ian D. Brooks (PhD, MS) noticed how challenging lasting change can be for everyone. He started taking notes on our struggles. “People struggle to transform in a way that is authentic to their journey,” says Dr. Brooks. “I asked myself, how can I help move them along in a way that will be meaningful for them?”
— Dr. Ian D. Brooks, MS
Dr. Brooks is the founder and CEO of Rhodes Smith Consulting, where his clients include Netflix, Nike, Shondaland, IBM, and the Department of the Interior. His new book, "Intention: Building Capabilities to Transform Your Story," provides an inside look into strategies he’s brought his clients for more than 20 years. A fundamental piece of his approach is to switch focus from a single change to a total transformation of self. He explains that one change is quick and has an endpoint, whereas transformation is more holistic. It involves developing the ability to sustain changes and keep evolving.
“New Year’s Eve, birthdays, weddings are milestone dates for resetting our lives,” he notes. “But I’ve seen that people who view personal development on a daily year-round basis do much better.” Dr. Brooks wrote "Intention" for those who want to transform themselves continuously, and are willing to make the necessary effort.
With a mix of seriousness and play, "Intention" integrates research, personal experience, and fictional examples to illuminate an attainable path for transformation. The book is divided into seven parts, each one ending in a summary with purposeful questions to deepen the reader’s awareness of their progress. A guide that can be used for any type of intentional change, "Intention" explains how to begin a transformation with self-knowledge and clarity of purpose and sustain it through repetition and insight. Kirkus Reviews describes the book as “a concise and thoughtful program for enhancing one’s attention,” praising Dr. Brooks’s sharp tips and expert pace as he coaches readers towards their goals.
The book's launch event was live-streamed from Marina Del Rey, California on April 30, 2021 and featured a conversation between Dr. Brooks and Kirk Williams Sr., a management consultant and entrepreneur. The ongoing virtual book tour has so far included interview appearances with Dasom Lee for Radically Honest, Lindsay Christian for HeartBlend Podcast, Jared Salekin for The Journey with Jared, and Greg Voisen for Inside Personal Growth.
With "Intention," Dr. Brooks offers a script for successful personal transformations beyond a singular change. “Intention is about individuals being better,” he says. “It’s for getting closer to the person they want to be.”
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Dr. Ian D. Brooks, MS is the chief executive and founder of Rhodes Smith Consulting, leading transformations of people and organizations for over 24 years. Dr. Brooks has extensive experience in executive and leadership development, change management, business performance consulting, and communication planning. Dr. Brooks holds a PhD in Industrial/Organizational Psychology from Marshall Goldsmith School of Management at Alliant International University, a Master’s in Clinical Psychology from Auburn University at Montgomery, and a Bachelor’s in Psychology from Morehouse College.
ABOUT THE BOOK
"Intention: Building Capabilities to Transform Your Story" was published on April 27, 2021 by Rhodes Smith Press. It can be purchased in paperback at $19.99 or as an ebook at $9.99 on Amazon.com.
REVIEW COPIES AND MEDIA INTERVIEWS
To request a review copy of "Intention" or to schedule an interview/event with Dr. Ian D. Brooks, contact publicist Nanda Dyssou of Coriolis Company at nanda@corioliscompany.com or 424-226-6148.
Nanda Dyssou
Coriolis
+1 424-226-6148
email us here