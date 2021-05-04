OM 21- 16 Brown University v. Providence City Council Committee on Ordinances – No violation
The Complainant alleged that the Committee's January 27, 2021 agenda item concerning the scheduling of a hearing regarding a proposed amendment to the Historic Overlay District Ordinance failed to fairly inform the public of the business to be discussed. Based on the record before us, including this Office's independent review of the audio recording of the January 27 meeting, we determined that the subject agenda item was sufficiently specific and did not violate the OMA.