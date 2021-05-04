Rare real estate listing – Bahamas property hits market at $23 million
Bahamas 80-acre Coastal Peninsula Hits Market at $23 MillionNASSAU, NEW PROVIDENCE, BAHAMAS, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With one single residential lot in a gated community in The Bahamas selling this week for a whopping $9 million and estates on the market with $30 million price tags hardly raising an eyebrow, you’d have to wonder what it takes to create a listing so extraordinary even a market accustomed to the extreme sits up and takes notice.
How about a private peninsula that’s like an island with its own beaches, boat docks, boat house, tennis court, main house and caretaker’s cottage, and a narrow, all but hidden road to a mainland?
It’s called Gun Point and it hit the market at $23 million.
“The Bahamas is so hot right now, it’s crazy,” said Timothy Smith, a partner at Better Homes & Gardens MCR Bahamas. Smith has handled more transactions in the last six months than many real estate professionals do in a lifetime and is among those who say these are historic, record-breaking times for the industry, especially in the luxury market.
“The pandemic did not just turn the world’s economy on its side,” he says. “It made us re-think our priorities and safety and security most often came out on top. Throughout the pandemic, The Bahamas practiced strict protocols and the total number of cases just hitting 10,000 in more than one year, a number many destinations hit in a day.”
Given how fast news spreads, Smith said it was easy for the world’s high net worth individuals and their advisors to focus on The Bahamas, but it was not security alone.
“Add that safety factor to the natural beauty of the country, the friendliness of the Bahamian people, a nearly 300-year history of peaceful democracy and superb airlift including private fbo’s throughout the islands,” he says,” and it is easy to understand the desirability.”
But no listing that he has handled, he adds, has what he calls the “magic” of Gun Point. The 80-acre estate is located at the northern tip of Eleuthera, minutes across the water from both the chic Harbour Island and the increasingly sought-after, laid-back island of Spanish Wells famous for its fishing fleet. It is also a short drive down that hidden road to an airport accustomed to private jets as well as commercial aircraft. It boasts nearly two miles of coastline, much of it sandy beach and the property rises to an elevation of 45 feet.
“There is a magic about Gun Point,” says Smith. “The acreage and amenities alone are outstanding with beaches on both sides, a main house with 4,000 square feet, wraparound verandahs, gardens with your own vegetables and produce, tennis court, generator, a 2-bedroom cottage making a total of 6 bedrooms and a very substantial dock and boat house with a smaller dock.”
A deep-water channel leading to the main dock was created to accommodate large, luxury vessels.
Originally granted by Great Britain to Lord Beaverbrook in appreciation for his service to England during World War II, the property’s history adds intrigue but will not interfere with development.
Smith looks at this island basking in the Eleuthera sun and connected to the mainland of Eleuthera by a narrow, almost hidden road that leads to towns and settlements with food stores, health care, restaurants and more and sees endless potential.
“This property's best use would be an incredible residential development or a hotel and marina concept,” he said. “Gun Point's potential is endless. It is a perfect canvas for a one-of-a-kind out island development unique to The Bahamas.”
