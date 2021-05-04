Anthem Injury Lawyers Matches Funds to Raise $10,150 for Sewa International USA
Anthem Injury Lawyers Matches Funds to Raise $10,150 for Sewa International USAHENDERSON, NV, USA, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthem Injury Lawyers has matched the funds raised through an online fundraiser to create a total donation of $10,150 for Sewa International USA.
Sewa International USA is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that runs service projects with its partner organizations in India, the United States, and other countries in the areas of health care, education, child and women development, refugee support, tribal welfare, and disaster relief.
Sewa International is currently running a “Help India Defeat COVID-19” Campaign to raise funds for buying supplies and ensuring that the much-needed lifesaving medical equipment like oxygen-concentrators and ventilators are acquired and shipped to hospitals across Bharat.
Anthem Injury Lawyers Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. created a Facebook “Birthday Fundraiser” to raise funds for Sewa International USA, which is currently helping everyone facing the extremely dire COVID-19 situation in India. India has been experiencing a second wave of COVID-19 and is currently seeing over 300,000 new cases daily.
Garg chose to fundraise for Sewa International USA because he has numerous friends and family members who have been suffering from COVID-19 in India over the past four weeks. Anthem Injury Lawyers announced that it would match any funds raised for Sewa International USA made under Garg’s birthday fundraiser. At the end of the fundraiser, Garg’s friends and family had raised $5,075, which was matched by Anthem Injury Lawyers for a total of $10,150.
Garg expressed his gratitude for the donations, “Through all of your wonderful efforts, we raised $5,075, which Anthem Injury Lawyers matched, for a total of $10,150!” Garg continued, “Special thanks to my law firm partner Anthony B. Golden and his wife Angelique Golden for personally contributing $1,000 for this wonderful cause. We hope that our family members and friends in India stay as safe as possible.”
Award-winning personal injury law firm Anthem Injury Lawyers is a team of experienced, dedicated personal injury lawyers and case managers based in Henderson, NV serving Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, and Clark County. With over 25 years of experience, Anthem specializes in personal injury claims, including car accidents, truck accidents, wrongful death claims, Uber/Lyft/rideshare accidents, traumatic brain injuries, spinal cord injuries, pedestrian accidents, motorcycle accidents, drunk driver accidents, dog bites, bus accidents, boat accidents, and bike accidents. They offer complimentary consultations.
Anthem Injury Lawyers have strong ties to Southern Nevada. Founding Partner Puneet K. Garg, Esq. and his parents moved to Southern Nevada in 1996. Garg thereafter graduated from Green Valley High School. After attending the UNLV Honors College for two years, Garg decided to finish his undergraduate studies in Accounting at the University of Arizona. After obtaining his undergraduate degree, Garg returned to Southern Nevada and attended the William S. Boyd School of Law at UNLV. Thereafter, Garg clerked at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Nevada. After this clerkship, Garg clerked for the Supreme Court of Nevada.
Prior to founding Anthem Injury Lawyers, Founding Partner Anthony B. Golden, Esq. was also a clerk at the Supreme Court of Nevada. After his Supreme Court clerkship, Anthony joined a national law firm practicing commercial and business litigation. After a few years, Golden transitioned to a national labor and employment law firm and became a partner at that firm. Golden specialized in representing large and small businesses.
