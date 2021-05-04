Latest News: New Anthology of First Peoples Poetry Edited by Joy Harjo

Edited by Joy Harjo, the first Native poet to serve as U.S. Poet Laureate, “LIVING NATIONS, LIVING WORDS: An Anthology of First Peoples Poetry” is a powerful, moving anthology that celebrates the breadth of Native poets writing today. The new anthology is published by W. W. Norton & Company in association with the Library of Congress.

The new 222-page book is available in paperback ($15.00) from the Library of Congress Shop, https://library-of-congress-shop.myshopify.com/ and from book retailers worldwide.

Click here for more information.