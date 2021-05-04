Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 756 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 223,554 in the last 365 days.

Latest News: New Anthology of First Peoples Poetry Edited by Joy Harjo

Promotional graphic for LIVING NATIONS, LIVING WORDS

Edited by Joy Harjo, the first Native poet to serve as U.S. Poet Laureate, “LIVING NATIONS, LIVING WORDS: An Anthology of First Peoples Poetry” is a powerful, moving anthology that celebrates the breadth of Native poets writing today. The new anthology is published by W. W. Norton & Company in association with the Library of Congress.

The new 222-page book is available in paperback ($15.00) from the Library of Congress Shop, https://library-of-congress-shop.myshopify.com/ and from book retailers worldwide.

Click here for more information.

You just read:

Latest News: New Anthology of First Peoples Poetry Edited by Joy Harjo

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.