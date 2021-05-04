Consciousness Leaders Guides Organizations into a New Frontier
The new platform provides a roadmap for organizations worldwide to adopt conscious leadership.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consciousness Leaders is a first-of-its-kind global collective of diverse and trusted experts in the conscious leadership space. The online platform provides organizations with celebrated keynote speakers, leadership experts, best-selling authors, coaches, consultants, and workshop facilitators—all intentionally invited, and all searchable in one place.
Founded by Kelly Campbell and Tracy Yates, owners of creative and experiential agencies, respectively, they supported Fortune 500 brands, nonprofits, and corporate social impact initiatives for nearly two decades. Through their individual work as conscious-centered consultants serving business leaders, they realized the need for Consciousness Leaders—a trusted resource for evolving organizations looking to reach new levels of innovation, create vibrant cultures and have a positive impact on society and the environment.
Customers expect more of brands than ever before, demanding higher levels of authenticity, transparency, and eco-consciousness. Employees are seeking empathetic leadership and workplaces that value diversity, equity, and inclusion. Leaders know they need to deliver on these expectations, but search engines and social media channels are flooded with advice and advisors, making it difficult for leaders to know who to trust to begin fostering real transformative change.
“We believe that conscious leadership is changing the world”, says Kelly Campbell, “Leaders seeking to embrace the movement need a trusted partner to determine which experts can help facilitate lasting positive change.”
Consciousness Leaders values diversity among its experts—primarily representing the global majority: women, BIPOC, and LGBTQ community members—all with a shared mission to help organizations lead with empathy, equity consciousness, and environmental sustainability. While conscious leadership itself is not a new conversation, Consciousness Leaders has created a new category—organizational enlightenment, defining this discipline as “the practice of aligning an organization’s ideals and actions to positive societal and cultural evolution”.
Tracy Yates understands the power in embodying this brand of leadership. “Leaders who embrace vulnerability and create conscious-centered workplaces will be the ones leading us into a just and generous future.”
The strategic approach to both vetting experts and collaborating with organizations are two primary differentiators. Their expert selection process ensures that every member of the collective is a qualified specialist in her, his or their field.
Consciousness Leaders works one-on-one with organizations to make recommendations tailored to their specific needs in leadership development, cultural transformation, diversity and inclusion, organizational purpose, sustainability, and more. Those looking to host conferences, book keynote speakers, work with consultants, hire leadership coaches or facilitate workshops can count on curated pairings—leading to meaningful impact.
Additionally, in order to drive the conscious leadership movement forward, experts in the collective are available to journalists and media professionals looking for commentary from subject matter experts on diversity, equity and inclusion, gender, race and social justice, sustainability, and conscious-centered leadership and workplaces. Media inquiries can be sent to connect@consciousnessleaders.com
As agents of change, Consciousness Leaders bridges the gap between change-makers and evolving organizations, leading the movement to make conscious leadership a priority worldwide.
