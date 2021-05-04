OM 21-11 Langseth v. RI Commerce Corp – No violation

Complainant alleged the Corporation violated the OMA by improperly discussing an agenda item in executive session and because the pertinent agenda item failed to specify the business to be discussed. Based on the undisputed evidence presented, we determined that the Corporation's executive session discussion was permissible under the OMA and, under the totality of the circumstances, the related agenda item provided sufficient notice to the public of the nature of the business to be discussed. Accordingly, we found no violations.