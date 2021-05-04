Spry and NACDA to Present May 5 Webinar Examining Name, Image, and Likeness Issues from an NCAA Compliance Perspective
Spry and NACDA to Present Webinar on May 5 Examining Name, Image, and Likeness Issues from an NCAA Compliance Perspective
Spry, a technology company that creates a way for institutions and student-athletes to embrace the Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) movement, announced today that it will present a webinar on Wednesday, May 5, at 10 a.m. EST that addresses NIL from an NCAA compliance perspective.
Hosting the webinar is the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA), the preeminent organization for college sports administrators.
Entitled “NIL, the Impact on Need-Based Aid,” a panel of college athletics professionals will discuss how NIL opportunities and payments may affect need-based aid. Todd Hairston, former Senior AD of Compliance with over 20 years of experience, will lead a discussion covering hot-button topics such as:
• The impact on recruiting
• Educating student-athletes and parents
• How to manage the relationship with financial aid offices
In addition to Hairston, the panelists include Maura Smith, Associate Commissioner, Governance & Compliance of the Sun Belt Conference; Tim Duncan, Vice President of Athletics and Recreation of the University of New Orleans; and Brad Hunt, Head Coach of the Princeton University Women's Cross Country Team.
“This esteemed group of panelists will provide insightful analysis, helping compliance professionals stay ahead of the curve when it comes to complying with NCAA rules in an NIL environment,” said Lyle Adams, the CEO and Founder of Spry. “This webinar is an extension of our goal to take a compliance department-first approach while embracing NIL.”
Those wishing to attend, can register here.
If the webinar is full, attendees may access the live feed through NACDA's YouTube Channel. An archived recording will be sent to all registrants within 24 hours of the event, as well as shared in the NACDA Daily Review. This session is open to all NACDA & Affiliates members. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions in real-time during the presentation. If you would like to submit questions ahead of time, please email them to membership@nacda.com.
News of the webinar comes in the aftermath of another major announcement from Spry involving the selection of its Advisory Board. Named to that board are:
● Christine Simmons – A graduate of UCLA, Christine Simmons became the Chief Operating Officer at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts in 2019. She was also formerly President and COO of the LA Sparks. In addition, Simmons has been named to the LA Business Journal’s 2016, 2017, and 2018 list of 500 most influential people in Los Angeles.
● Len Elmore – Len Elmore is a former All American basketball player for the University of Maryland, a 10-year veteran of the NBA, and a 31-year sports television personality. He received a law degree from Harvard Law School in 1987 and has been a practicing attorney for 25 years. Elmore is currently a Senior Lecturer at Columbia University’s Sports Management Program.
● Ron Wellman – With more than 30 years of intercollegiate athletics experience, Ron Wellman is best known as the long-time athletic director at Wake Forest University, where his programs won five national team championships and 22 ACC championships. He also served as the Chairman of the NCAA Basketball and was a recent recipient of the prestigious Homer Rice Award.
● Courtney Flowers – Courtney L. Flowers, Ph.D., is a DEI consultant and an Associate Professor of Sport Management at Texas Southern University. Her research and scholarship primarily focus on systemic gender and racial based forms of bias and prejudice in college sports. Dr. Flowers regularly contributes to the Legal issues in College Athletics journals and serves on the editorial board of The Journal of Athlete Development and Experience. She has 20 years of experience in college athletics and served as a Senior Academic Athletic Advisor for the University of New Mexico. She is also a former NCAA DI golfer who has worked for the United States Golf Association, The National Minority Golf Foundation, and The First Tee.
● Keith Martin -- Keith Martin is a senior executive with more than 35 years of experience in strategic planning, Finance, operations, revenue deployment, and strategic marketing. Martin is a graduate and former student athlete at of the University of Kentucky and has extensive experience in intercollegiate athletics working at the NCAA and various committees.
● Ellen Zavian -- Ellen Zavian is a Professorial Lecturer in Sports Law at George Washington University School of Law and GWU Sport Management Program. Professor Zavian is an expert in licensing/sports agreements and a frequent contributor to the Washington Post, Forbes, and serves as Editor-in-Chief of www.esportsandthelaw.com/
and https://mylegalbookie.com/. In a career that spans several decades, her career started at the NFLPA, becoming the first female agent/attorney in the NFL.
About Spry Payment Systems, Inc.
Spry Payment Systems, Inc. (Spry) is a third-party technology solution designed to navigate the rapidly changing Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) landscape. With a focus on more than just connecting student-athletes with sponsors and brands, the Spry system helps member institutions and student-athletes stay compliant with NCAA rules while helping student-athletes maximize their opportunities. Spry was recently written about in the media, where its solution is having a meaningful impact at Wake Forest.
