Resolute ISR Inc. completes purchase of Resolute Eagle UAS from American Aerospace (AATI).

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, UNITED STATES , May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- May 04, 2021 - Resolute ISR, Inc. has completed the purchase of the Resolute Eagle™ UAS from American Aerospace (AATI). Resolute ISR, Inc. is the OEM (original equipment manufacture) and operator of the Resolute Eagle™. Resolute ISR, Inc. will support government operations worldwide.

Resolute Eagle™ is a reconfigurable Group 3 aircraft with a flight endurance of 12 to 18+ hours depending on configuration. It is runway independent and offers the VTOL configuration for deployment and recovery in challenging in conditions, including maritime and special operations.

Resolute ISR, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Heligroup organization, which has four operating and three asset-holding companies.

Resolute ISR, Inc.
