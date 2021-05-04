Inside Miley Cyrus’ exuberant Los Angeles residence — designed by her mom

Written by Allyssia Alleyne, CNN

When it came time for Miley Cyrus to decorate the 6,800-square-foot Los Angeles home she bought last year, the singer looked to one of the people who knows her best: Her mother and manager, Tish Cyrus.

“My mom’s best quality as a mom and as an interior designer is her understanding and non-judgment,” Miley told Architectural Digest in an online exclusive.

“Anything I dream she will create into a reality, even if it isn’t her style. She designs for her kids — I am not the only one that uses my mom as an interior designer, all five of us do — the same way she nurtures us. She just wants what’s best for us, creating spaces that reflect us is what’s best for our mental health, our creativity, our songwriting.”

Miley Cyrus’ glam-room lounge channels her rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic. Credit: Jenna Pefley/AD

Working with design partner Mat Sanders, Tish said she put aside her usual “boho chic” tastes and kept Miley’s rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic at the top of her…