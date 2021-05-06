THE NEW BEING BOOK LAUNCH PARTY!

It's time for the new being to emerge Author, Speaker, Educator, Dr. Joel Bryant Joel connecting with his readers when launching his book, For Dreamers Only

Are you ready for the emergence of a new humanity?

New demands open new dimensions in human nature.” — Dr. Joel Bryant, Ed.D.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Former award-winning Corporate Trainer and University Lecturer, Dr. Joel Bryant is partnering with the C-Suite Network for a dynamic book launch party of his latest book, The New Being: Preparing for the Emergence of a New Humanity. This FREE online event will be held Friday, May 7th at 6:30 p.m. (Registration: C-SUITE NETWORK https://lnkd.in/d9BsC_e).

The night will include:

* Prizes

* Special Guests

* Autographed copies of The New Being

* Interviews and audience Q/A

* 50% DISCOUNT on The New Being 30-Day Transformation Challenge (https://bryant-leadership.injoychange.com/newbeing)

Joel is a prolific author and passionate speaker. In fact, he has published 30 books in the last 15-years, each of which examines themes of change, growth and greatness (www.drjoelbryant.webs.com/the-new-being). According to Joel, The New Being affirms what we feel instinctively about our ability to change ourselves and our society. It not only analyzes our narratives of human nature. It offers ways to change them also. For those wanting to know where the age is headed and what evolution is embedding, this launch will illuminate!

About the Author:

Joel holds a BA in English from Guilford College, Advanced Certification in Professional and Applied Ethics along with an MA in Liberal Studies and a Doctorate in Educational Leadership, both from UNC-Charlotte. He resides in Charlotte, NC.

From Homeless to Greatness!