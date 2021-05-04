MIP Diagnostics continues 2021 success with ISO 9001 accreditation
MIP Diagnostics demonstrates commitment to quality and customer satisfaction with ISO 9001:2015 certificationBEDFORD, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIP Diagnostics, a UK manufacturer of molecularly imprinted polymers (MIPs) has achieved ISO 9001:2015 accreditation.
MIP Diagnostics specialise in the development and manufacture of nanoscale molecularly imprinted polymers (nanoMIPs), which act as synthetic antibodies in diagnostic assays, sensors and other industry applications. After a strong start to 2021, MIP Diagnostics has now achieved ISO 9001 accreditation.
The ISO 9001 quality management system is a standard based on several principles including a strong customer focus, a motivated and accountable top management team, and a drive for continual improvement.
Jesse Shearin, Director of Operations at MIP Diagnostics said, ‘Quality has always been imprinted in what we do, and ISO 9001 accreditation demonstrates this to our customers. Quality and consistency are essential when developing a diagnostic assay, and this globally recognised standard demonstrates our commitment to providing a secure supply chain to our customers.’
Stephane Argivier, CEO added, ‘We have had an excellent start to the year; we have extended our laboratories, significantly increased our headcount and launched a high sensitivity COVID-19 nanoMIP. The ISO accreditation adds to this success and truly reflects our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction as we continue to demonstrate the unique performance characteristics of MIPs in IVD and other fields.’
MIP Diagnostics’ technology is at scale-up and validation phase within a number of client applications, and the business is progressing their mission to expand the scope of affinity reagents.
