Avala Casino, Montenegro's largest casino, under new management.

BUDVA, MONTENEGRO, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Avala Casino is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Gallacher as Chief Executive Officer as part of the acquisition by Global Gaming Holdings.

Confirming his appointment Mr Gallacher said “I look forward to this new role and driving tourism to both Avala Casino and Montenegro as a whole, I am excited to expand our entertainment offerings - launching our new sports bar and high roller poker tournaments alongside avala.bet - our new online sportsbook and casino.”

Mr Gallacher is an experienced international gaming executive having managed casinos in Europe, Africa and Asia.

Avala Casino is Montenegro’s largest casino providing over 26 live dealer games, 100 slots and world-famous VIP gaming room.

Mr Gallacher, former Vice President of Jeju Shinwa World, joins the Avala Casino team from Les Ambassadeurs, London.


ENDS


Communication Contacts


Tamara Peric
Marketing & Communications Director
+382 33 688 666
tamara@avalacasino.com / pressoffice@avalacasino.com

Press Office
Avala Casino
+382 33 688 666
email us here

