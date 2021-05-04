YooniK Now Available on Auth0 Marketplace
Top-tier facial matching as a second factor in any login box can now be achieved in minutesCASCAIS, PORTUGAL, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- YooniK, a start-up providing facial authentication on any device, announced today the availability of YooniK Face on Auth0 Marketplace, a catalog of trusted technology integrations to extend the functionality of Auth0’s identity management platform. The YooniK Face solution allows developers to extend their login box with a second factor of facial authentication, offering a greater degree of identification accuracy.
YooniK Face complements Auth0’s extensible identity solution with an easy-to-integrate facial authentication solution. Designed to combat authentication fraud and related cybercrime, YooniK Face improves the user experience with a convenient login, while also ensuring privacy compliance.
"Striking the right balance between privacy protection and user experience is one of the biggest challenges for digital identity services,” said Pedro Torres, co-Founder and CEO of YooniK. “YooniK helps to address this by using a zero-knowledge privacy approach. The integration of our Face solution on Auth0 Marketplace brings a new choice for seamless and secure login solutions.”
“The addition of YooniK to Auth0 Marketplace adds greater breadth to our platform and gives customers even more extensibility and flexibility when designing the identity platform of their dreams,” said Bill Lapcevic, VP of Business Development at Auth0. “After speaking with many customers, we have identified the types of integrations that matter to them, and we are so thrilled to have YooniK as a vetted and valuable vendor in Auth0 Marketplace.”
All partner integrations are thoroughly vetted and verified for security and functionality by Auth0, and are easily discoverable for customers. Partners can participate in the growing demand for digital identity solutions and increase their visibility as part of the Auth0 Marketplace, and can learn more here: https://auth0.com/partners.
About Auth0
Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and application teams rely on Auth0's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding billions of login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world. For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter.
About YooniK
YooniK simplifies all customer interactions with private, convenient and secure face authentication on any device. Ranking TOP3 for accuracy in Europe and America, as independently certified by the international benchmark, and featuring a decentralized zero knowledge privacy architecture, YooniK solves a longstanding privacy challenge: it breaks with decades of centralized biometric databases, while enabling a fully hands free experience, thus bringing unprecedented levels of privacy, convenience, accuracy and user trust when adopting face authentication in daily routines. For more information, visit https://yoonik.me, follow YooniK on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/beyoonik) or @beyoonik on Twitter.
