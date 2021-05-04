Revnue Emerges from Stealth Mode to Launch Its Game-Changing AI-Powered Digital Contract Management System
Powered by ML/AI-based models, the platform helps businesses uncover opportunities hidden within their contractsLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revnue Corp., a digital contract management company, emerged from stealth mode today with the aim to transform the world of digital contract management. The company has developed a self-learning platform that combines the power of contract metadata with human knowledge and market intelligence to provide deep contract insights, while simultaneously simplifying the contract management process. The public beta of the platform is now available in the US for widespread use, with planned global availability in the third quarter of 2021.
The Revnue team, with veterans from Microsoft, Amazon, Experian, and IBM, point out that organizations lose approximately 9% of their annual revenues as a result of inefficient contracts.[1][2] The founders have experienced this problem firsthand, and with Revnue, they aim to eliminate these inefficiencies by bringing the future of AI-powered digital contract management to the world.
“We believe AI has the ability to provide deep insights into digital contracts to any organization of any size or any vertical,” said Sunny Sharma, Co-founder and CEO at Revnue. “This deep intelligence is a blend of contract metadata, human experience, and market insights. Our platform has the unique ability to model these three components into an easy-to-use, scalable, self-learning platform that can be used by businesses of any size or vertical reclaim significant value hidden within contracts.”
Ease of use, customizations, and cutting-edge technology are some of the key aspects that differentiate Revnue from other contract management tools in the market. “Today, millions of contracts transact between buyers and sellers. However, most people still find them hard to understand. Our platform leverages cutting-edge ML, AI, NLP, and Deep Learning technologies to solve this problem,” said Michael Ngo, Co-founder and CTO at Revnue.
With the first public beta announced this week, the company plans to bring rapid releases every few weeks with exciting new features. Extensibility and customization being a key industry concern, the company offers migration, verticalization, and custom integration services through its global solutions partners, enabling organizations to onboard and maximize the benefits of the platform.
About Revnue: Revnue is an AI-powered intelligent digital contract management platform that is transforming the way organizations manage their contracts. By making contract management accessible to small businesses to very large enterprises, the company aims to make a positive impact on millions of customers across the globe. The company was founded by a team of veterans from Microsoft, Amazon, Experian, and IBM, who have years of experience in digital contracting and a deep passion for technology. Headquartered in West Covina, near Los Angeles, CA, more information on Revnue can be found at https://www.revnue.com. Follow @revnuecorp on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
[1] Thompson, M. (2019, May 8). Don’t Let Poor Contract Management Hurt Your Bottom Line. SCORE. https://www.score.org/blog/don%E2%80%99t-let-poor-contract-management-hurt-your-bottom-line
[2] https://www.worldcc.com/Resources/Content-Hub/View/ArticleId/9773/Poor-Contract-Management-Continues-To-Costs-Companies-9-Of-Their-Bottom-Line
