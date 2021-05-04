Announcing the Launch of Annual Investment Meeting 2nd Regional Chapter: AIM Africa 2021: Digital Edition
The conference will focus on Africa’s digital economy, becoming one of the drivers of the region’s development.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the immense success of AIM EURASIA, the Annual Investment Meeting launched AIM Africa Chapter 2021: Digital Edition to be held on the 29th & 30th of June 2021 via Event10x platform the theme “AFRICA Unlocked: Innovation & Sustainability as the Drivers of Economic Growth”.
This annual conference is set to take place within a virtually secured environment. It will gather top government officials, leaders, influencers, reputable speakers from all across the world. International organisations and significant investment stakeholders will explore rewarding investment opportunities that will benefit various sectors across Africa and enhance economic cooperation support among nations.
Africa is an emergent market that is home to 17% of the world’s population and has consumer spending of over $4.1 trillion. Already business environments, investment, and mutually beneficial partnerships and opportunities are improving and growing. Despite the unprecedented challenges of the 2020 pandemic and the dip in the economy for the past year, the region is steadily but continuously showing an upward trend.
AIM Africa will cover vital issues that will propel the region’s positive transformation towards its growth and productivity, such as the opportunities of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), the world’s largest free trade area, which aims to connect 55 African countries to form a single continent-wide market for goods and services, stimulating more trade and investment. The agreement is expected to expand intra-African trade, boost industrialisation, increase job opportunities, and enhance the global competitiveness of African industries.
Through its six pillars, namely Foreign Direct Investment, Small & Medium Enterprises, Future Cities, Start-ups, Foreign Portfolio Investment and One Belt One Road, the conference aims to generate investment opportunities for all sectors. All participants from various countries will explore the developmental potential of this continent and highlight its vast opportunities that can serve as crucial sources of economic progress, not only for this region but for the world.
According to a report by the African Development Bank, “Real GDP in Africa is projected to grow by 3.4 percent in 2021.” In support of this growth trajectory, the AIM Africa Chapter will cover a wider economic base through various features that will provide participants with the knowledge to advance their business and investment agenda.
The Conference feature will offer discussions on relevant topics surrounding the six pillars of AIM Africa, and in-depth insights, best practices, and ideal investment policies will be shared with participants. With the vision of driving economic growth in Africa, a highly informative series of interactive professional coaching workshop sessions will be conducted by renowned industry experts worldwide. Each session is tailor-made to enrich the experience of the participants.
The Exhibition will feature investment promotion agencies, smart city solution providers, start-ups, and SME’s across Africa to achieve economic growth in their respective countries and improve investment opportunities. Furthermore, the Digital Country Presentation feature will serve as a platform for municipalities, cities and countries to promote investment opportunities at their location and highlight the fundamental economic characteristics of their respective investment destinations to investors.
Another exciting highlight of the event is the 2 Investment Roundtables focusing on Trade and Healthcare, which will gather Ministers, International Organizations and Heads of Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs), Investors, and Decision Makers. The main objective of this feature is to facilitate a platform for government decision-makers to discuss with investment companies to create feasible investment models that align with the requirements of the government and the investor.
The Investors Hub feature will provide representatives of top investment houses, investment corporations, development banks, sovereign wealth funds and portfolio investors an opportunity to meet with official government diplomats in a formal and secured digital setting conducive to the formation of investment partnerships globally.
AIM Africa will also host the Made in Series feature, which will be open to all SMEs wishing to showcase, promote and present the value proposition of the latest innovative products and services to an international audience. This feature will benefit SMEs that are seeking future collaborations and global partners for import & export activities. In addition, the Start-up Pitch Sessions feature will be a perfect opportunity for start-ups to present business ideas and pitch their innovations to a live audience, followed by interaction with the investors on board on the lookout for the next big thing.
