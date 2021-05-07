A New Golf Villa Hits the Market in Diamante Cabo San Lucas

Diamante Cabo Aerial Diamante Cabo San Lucas Lagoon with kids toys Diamante Golf Villa Living Room

Home of Tiger Woods golf, Diamante is a beachfont community that hosts more amenities than almost any other community in Mexico.

CABO SAN LUCAS, BCS, MEXICO, May 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In Diamante Cabo San Lucas , Mexico, a new Golf Villa has been presented for sale. Known as “Villa Serenity,” Golf Villa 46 is a stunning 4-bedroom contemporary home that backs onto a Tiger Woods’ 12-hole short course known as “The Oasis.” Located less 5 miles from town, this golf & beachfront community is a unique opportunity. Golf Villas of this caliber don’t come along that often,” states Paul Geisler, Broker of Cabo Dream Homes . “The level of quality of this particular home is unparalleled and the location cannot be beat.” Strategically situated, Villa Serenity lies next to the entrance to the short course. The pool, BBQ, firepit and garden area also look out towards the last hole of the 12-hole course. “There is so much grass here,” states Mishan Andre, Listing Agent for the home. “It is an amazing place for kids and people that like to be outside in nature.”Diamante is a large community that is located just outside of downtown Cabo San Lucas and resides off the highway on the way to Todos Santos. The property runs along more than 1.5 miles of beach on the Pacific side of the southern baja. The community hosts a plethora of amenities to members and homeowners: 2 golf courses complete with comfort stations, 1 short course, a 10-acre saltwater lagoon, full-fitness gym, lap pool, basketball, tennis, pickleball, group fitness classes, restaurants, market, clubhouse, security and 2 beachfront hotels (Hard Rock and Nobu).The Diamante Golf Villa for sale has only been on the market for less than 60-days. Built in 2017, the villa is impeccable from end-to-end. “There are so many features in this villa, you have to see it to believe it, “states Mr Andre. “Beyond the beauty of the home, Diamante is a golfer’s paradise and at the same time, a great place for kids.”Many visitors to Diamante Cabo San Lucas know the Golf Villas subdivision because it hosts large groups, such as family gatherings and corporate retreats. The layout of homes makes it easy for groups to organize small tournaments and team building events.Additional information about Villa Serenity and Diamante Cabo San Lucas can be found on the Cabo Platinum website. The company provides Villa Rentals, Villa Sales services along with Property Management and Concierge Services.

"Villa Serenity" is one of Diamante's Favorite Golf Villas