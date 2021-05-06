Peachy Earth is the Black-Owned Cannabis Brand Changing Atlanta
In a fast-growing and white majority cannabis industry, Peachy Earth is providing representation as they educate and medicate the community.ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the growing cannabis industry, Peachy Earth is providing the perfect combination of high-quality, natural wellness products, and much-needed representation. Peachy Earth is a CBD mobile dispensary and distribution company specialized in providing quality CBD wellness products and cannabis buds. Their online and mobile shops include a range of products, including CBD gummies, edibles for migraines, delta 8 THC, and full-spectrum CBD tinctures.
The inspiration behind the brand came when the founders noticed a lack of full representation within the cannabis industry, especially in the Atlanta industry. The cannabis industry is growing rapidly across the nation, but Black and Brown communities are often not represented in this developing industry. 90% of industry executives are white, and Black ownership in the cannabis space is under 5%. These communities have faced challenges including mass incarceration, the harsh policies of the war on drugs, and a lack of adequate education and resources.
“We aim to educate and medicate the community,” said founder Tiara Cotton. “Our focus is quality, transparency, and third-party testing so that we can bring the highest quality products free of any harmful materials to our customers.”
Founders Raymond and Tiara Cotton have mastered the online and mobile-based dispensary space, partnering with local retailers and pop-up vendors around the Atlanta area. Peachy Earth offers same-day shipping nationwide and contactless delivery inside the Atlanta Perimeter. They are committed to delivering the highest quality products to their community, and ensure transparency from the farm, straight to the customer’s doorstep.
More information on Peachy Earth and its products are available on their website.
