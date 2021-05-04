BRINGiT named in Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards
With a focus on changing consumer behavior, BRINGiT has introduced a groundbreaking, sustainable shopping solution that features a compostable reusable materialNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new nonprofit BRINGiT announced today that it has been named in Fast Company’s 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards, receiving honors in both the "Consumer Projects" and "On the Rise" categories, just one year after its inception. The awards honor the businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovation when it comes to solving health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.
As the first and only nonprofit to focus solely on eliminating plastic produce bags, BRINGiT has developed a complete, compostable reusable shopping solution that is free of plastic. Its signature product–the iTKit–is a modular system of bags to keep shoppers organized with everything needed for everyday shopping. The first to feature fabric made from sustainably grown trees, BRINGiT’s reusables are as durable and lightweight as nylon, but are home compostable, making them a more sustainable alternative to green bags currently seen in stores. Backed by extensive consumer research, every detail on each BRINGiT product—including the strap length, handles, and bag size—is thoughtfully designed to ensure consumers develop sustainable habits they can stick to. BRINGiT’s products not only outperform current bag solutions for individual consumers but are also designed to replace alternatives without operational change for retail.
“Although they are a large contributor to plastic waste, produce bags are a problem that often go unnoticed,” say BRINGiT cofounders Karin Heck and Deb Singer. “We have to do more than eliminate them. We also need a sustainable replacement that surpasses all other materials at every step of its lifecycle: from raw material to production to end of life. BRINGiT’s world changing idea ensures that consumers and retailers can build and maintain habits that are healthier for our environment.”
Now in its fifth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase winners and finalists selected by a panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters from a pool of more than 4,000 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, and more. The 2021 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Brazil to Denmark to Vietnam.
“There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it’s important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems,” says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. “Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020.”
ABOUT BRINGiT
Launched in 2020, BRINGiT is on a mission to make plastic produce bags a thing of the past. In addition to building consumer awareness and pursuing legislative change, BRINGiT seeks to change consumer behavior with its line of products, utilizing cutting-edge, ultra sustainable material that is both reusable and compostable. The non-profit partners with retailers to integrate BRINGiT's solutions nationwide, removing and replacing plastic produce and bulk bags. BRINGiT also offers individual consumers a complete reusable, compostable shopping solution free of plastic.
About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.
