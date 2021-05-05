Freedom Founders® Now Offering Free Discovery Calls to Dentists for Retirement Planning

One of the nation's best in dental retirement investing is providing discovery calls for dentists at no cost.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Freedom Founders today announced that it is now offering free discovery calls to dentists for retirement planning.

"We are very excited about this," said Alex Lerma, Chief Marketing Officer and spokesperson for Freedom Founders.

Lerma revealed that the free discovery call has two options: I have less than $1 million and want to grow net worth; I have at least $1 million of investing capital.

Lerma went on to ask practicing dentists, "Are your investments really producing meaningful cash flow and wealth?"

Most dentists, Lerma noted, don't know how to orchestrate capital and create cash flow.

"We're told to save, save, save and put as much as we can on Wall Street – 401(k)s, stock equities, bonds, annuities, index funds, etc.," Lerma said. "So, we do. And, we wait. And, we hope."

Unfortunately, that strategy fails to create safe, consistent cash flow that can be relied on to replace our active income, according to Lerma.

"The markets go up and down," Lerma said. "Every time they go down 20 percent, 30 percent, or even 50 percent (think 2008), it takes a long time to get back to square one.”

As to how members rate Freedom Founders, Dr. Ben and Sondra Jensen highly recommend them.

"Something clicked when we came to Freedom Founders," the Jensen's said. "Within 18 months of joining, my perspective on just about everything was different. Our investment portfolio has changed 180 degrees because now we're focused on investing for passive income. Having cash flow has created enormous freedom for us."

For more information, please visit www.freedomfounders.com/our-story-retirement-for-dentists-orthodontists/ and https://freedomfounders.com/blog.

###

About Freedom Founders

At Freedom Founders, our members invest in real, tangible assets that create sustainable cash flow – not Wall Street paper.

Contact Details:

519 E IH 30 # 246

Rockwall, TX 75087

United States